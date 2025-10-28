Three Takeaways From Rockets' First Win Over Nets
After enduring tightly contested bouts against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Detroit Pistons, which all resulted in losses, the Houston Rockets have finally caught a break to get their first win of the 2025-26 regular season.
As such, the Rockets delivered it in a wire-to-wire fashion, pounding the visiting Brooklyn Nets with a 137-109 victory this Monday evening.
In the battle between two teams who had yet to enter the league's win column, the Rockets simply refused to be left behind. Determined to secure their first victory in front of the Toyota Center crowd, Houston dominated across the board with a highly efficient shooting night (57.6% from the field, 50% from three) and seven players tallying double figures in scoring.
The Rockets have overwhelmed the Nets offensively and shrugged off their point guard problems by playing an impressive team basketball with 33 team assists.
Here are the main takeaways on the Rockets' full-team dub over the Nets:
1. Tari Eason Bounced Back For A Major Performance To Lead Houston
Tari Eason had a forgettable run to kickstart the new 2025-26 season. The Rockets forward was an absolute liability in the team's first two matches, registering a disappointing 3.5 markers in a horrendous 27.3 percent shooting across 25 minutes.
But tonight, Eason bounced back in a promising display, willing Houston's first victory out of his hot offensive performance. Off the bench, the Rockets forward exploded for a 22-point performance with five boards and five assists in 26 minutes.
Eason finally recovered from his shooting slump, as he nailed a new career-high five triples out of seven attempts. All in all, it was a phenomenal outing for the Rockets' sixth man to perfectly redeem himself.
2. Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun One-Two Punch
Kevin Durant was brilliant once again to spearhead the Rockets' win over Brooklyn, as the superstar forward chipped in 19 points, six boards and three assists. Unlike the previous game against Detroit, Durant finally earned a significant breather as the entire team played solid collective hoops.
Meanwhile, Alperen Sengun managed to recover from his last game against the Pistons. The Turkish center punished the Nets under the glass with 21 points, going 7-of-11 from the field while also nailing two triples.
3. Reed Sheppard Had His Best Game For The Rockets
From absorbing doubts and skepticism if he can truly be a needed floor general for Houston, Reed Sheppard silenced his critics tonight in Houston.
The Rockets sophomore guard had a tough first two games of the season. But this time around, he flashed wonder to tremendously help on the team's first win, finishing with 15 points, eight dimes and four boards.
Although some of his numbers were produced throughout garbage time, Sheppard was still able to provide Rockets fans with important reasons to keep their faith in him to develop.