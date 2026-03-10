Two Things to Watch as the Houston Rockets Host the Toronto Raptors

The Houston Rockets have been up and down to start March. Over their last four games, they're 2-2, not counting a loss that would make them 2-3 since Feb. 28. They'll need to get more consistent in the win column to remain a top-four seed in a crowded Western Conference.

Tonight, the Rockets will host the Toronto Raptors for their second meeting of the season. That last time these two met was on Oct. 29, as Houston won across the border, 139-121. The Raptors haven't beaten the Rockets since the 2023-24 season.

Meanwhile, Toronto hasn't been too hot either. The team is 2-4 across its last six games, lacking an offensive spark while trying to finish in the top six of the Eastern Conference. Here are two things to watch as both teams try to find a much-needed win:

Rebounding Battle

The Rockets have been the best offensive rebounding team in the NBA. While Steven Adams' season-ending injury has hindered them from being able to get second-chance opportunities, March has been kind to them in that department.

Houston is first in offensive rebounding rate this year (39.2%), but owns the top percentage this month as well (37.6%). Alperen Şengün, Clint Capela and Jabari Smith Jr. have been more active in the paint with Adams out, and it has helped keep a lackluster offense afloat.

Meanwhile, the Raptors are 16th in offensive rebounding rate this season and 27th this month. They struggle to create second chances during their own possessions, but also struggle to control the glass on the defensive end.

This should be an instance in which Houston dominates that aspect of the game, but we'll see how Toronto counters those height-infused lineups. The most recent injury report said that Jakob Poeltl (illness) is questionable, while Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (finger) are out. An injured frontcourt will face a Rockets squad reliant on controlling the glass.

Brandon Ingram

The Raptors have found success with a committee featuring Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, but Brandon Ingram has been the driving force in terms of three-level scoring. The two-time All-Star is averaging 21.7 points per game this season on 47-37-82 shooting splits.

However, he has sputtered as of late, putting up 12.5 points on 32.1% shooting over his last two games. Toronto managed to put up 122 points in a win over the lowly Dallas Mavericks, but before that, it barely hit 107 in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Raptors' offense isn't solely reliant on Ingram, but against the Rockets, he could be due for a bounce-back game. Houston's key defenders will need to make sure it doesn't get attacked by perimeter players.