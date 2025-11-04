Views From the Game: Houston Rockets Win Their Fourth Straight Game
The Houston Rockets headed into their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on a three-game winning streak after they dismantled the Boston Celtics on Saturday night in Boston. That win moved the Rockets' record to 3-2 on the young season as they headed back home to take on the Mavericks.
The Mavericks have gotten off to a rough start to the season, entering the game 2-4. To make matters even worse for the Mavericks, they were without Anthony Davis, who will be out for at least a few games. That adds to their injury list, as Kyrie Irving isn't slated to return until January at the earliest, and Dereck Lively also missed Monday's matchup.
Houston Rockets Pregame
Before the game, we heard from Rockets head coach Ime Udoka. He talked about Kevin Durant, the Rockets' league-leading offense, and a new starting lineup. The starting lineup change this time around was due to the ankle injury Jabari Smith suffered against the Boston Celtics. Smith was ruled out for Monday's game, which meant the first start of the season for Tari Eason.
Udoka also talked about Durant and how he has fitted in perfectly with the team. Rockets on SI asked Udoka if his teammates are feeling more comfortable getting the ball to him in the spots on the floor that work best for him.
“I think guys are understanding who he is.”
Udoka also mentioned how Steven Adams in particular makes it a point to get the ball to Durant when he secures offensive rebounds. Udoka finished the press conference by saying that Amen Thompson would be guarding the Mavericks number one overall pick Cooper Flagg.
Houston Rockets defeat the Dallas Mavericks
The Rockets came into the game as the team with the league's best offensive rating and, even more surprisingly, the league's best 3-point shooting team. The Rockets started the game missing their first shot before running a beautiful setup play for Thompson, where Durant drew the double team, dropped a pass to Sengun, who immediately set up Thompson for the dunk as the defense scrambled to catch up.
However, its the Mavericks who got off to the fast star as Rocket killer Klay Thompson made his first two shots and the Mavericks led 13-7 in the first few minutes. The Rockets started slow from 3-point range as they shot only
Thompson and Durant kept the Rockets in the game early as they scored 16 of the Rockets' first 20 points. It was also a sloppy first quarter for both teams, as they combined for nine turnovers. The Rockets trailed at the end of the first quarter 28-24.
It was a back-and-forth second quarter as the Rockets began to gain some traction, largely thanks to Thompson's scoring and rebounding. Thompson finished the half with 18 points with several highlight dunks.
In the second half, the Rockets started to take control of the game, getting more breathing room in the third quarter, but the Mavericks would not go away, and the Rockets only led by five points at the end of the third.
Despite the game being close throughout the fourth quarter, the Rockets never trailed, and when Sengun scored on a spinning drive to the basket with under two minutes to play to put the Rockets up 105-102, that sealed the game as the Mavericks did not score again, and the Rockets went on to win 110-102.
Postgame
After the game Ime Udoka, Alperen Sengun, Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson all spoke to the media. Udoka praise the Rockets winning despite struggles at times on offense. Udoka mentioned this was the type of win they had throughout last season.
Durant talked about how this is only the beginning as even though he is happy with the win he knows the Rockets will get better. One of the biggest stories from last night's win was the chemistry that Thompson and Sengun have developed over the years. Rockets on SI asked Thompson about that on court connection.
Sengun was asked about this as well and talked about how he always knows where Thompson is on the court.
The Rockets head out on the road for three straight games starting with the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.