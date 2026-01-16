Views From the Game: The Rockets Collapse in the Fourth Quarter in Loss to Thunder

The Houston Rockets were happy to be back home after a tough stretch on the road, losing all three games on their latest three-game road trip. The Rockets have actually been on the road a lot since the start of December, having played 13 of 19 games on the road heading into the first of five straight on Tuesday against the Bulls.

The Rockets snapped their three-game losing streak, defeating the Bulls 119-113. It was a back-and-forth contest throughout the night, and for a while it seemed the Rockets would suffer the same fate they had in the previous three games. That's when Jabari Smith broke out of his shooting slump, scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter, including two 3-pointers, to help close out the win on Tuesday.

The Rockets welcome the defending champions for game two of their five-game home stand, looking to avenge their opening-night loss. Before the match, Ime Udoka stated that Tari Eason, who had already been ruled out for Thursday's game, could be back "very soon," possibly for Friday's game or Sunday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Udoka also talked about JD Davison after being asked about the possibility that Davison could stay in the rotation going forward after his best overall game of the season.

“With some of the ups and downs we have at the point guard position, he’s one of our natural point guards out there.”

The Rockets were hoping to get off to a fast start against the 34-7 Thunder, as they didn't want to have to play catch-up all game, especially against the best team in the NBA.

Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma City Thunder

The game started fast as Josh Okogie stole the opening tip and went up for a massive dunk, but the ball bounced off the back of the rim. From there, it was a back-and-forth contest to start the game, as both teams played at a fast pace. Jabari Smith started the game with four quick points, and Okogie made an early 3-pointer, but the Rockets still trailed 14-11 at the six-minute mark.

As mentioned pregame, Davison had his best game of the season on Tuesday, and he was rewarded in tonight's game as he was the first guard off the bench. There wasn't much scoring in the first quarter by either team, and the Thunder led 21-19 after one quarter.

Rockets continued to struggle from the field in the second quarter as the Thunder were able to take advantage and push their lead to as many as nine points before taking a seven-point lead into halftime.

The Rockets got off to a fast start in the second half, outscoring the Thunder 10-2 to open the quarter and taking their first lead since the beginning of the game. The lead was short-lived as the Thunder went on a run of their own and pushed the lead to eight points with under five minutes left in the game.

That was the beginning of the end for the Rockets, as the Thunder dominated the rest of the fourth quarter, holding them to only 16 points. The Thunder defeated the Rockets 111-91. The Rockets' poor shooting continued in Thursday night's loss, as the Rockets shot a season-low 34 percent from the field and only 29 percent from beyond the arc.

Postgame

After the game, Ime Udoka spoke to the media about the Thunder being the more physical team and how it comes down to making shots, which the Rockets have not been able to do in the most recent games. Udoka also spoke about how he would like to see Sengun make his move sooner and not always wait for the double team.

After the game Rockets on SI asked Sengun what position he likes to receive the ball on the court as the Thunder were able to force him off his spot all game long.

With teams constantly sending double teams at Alperen I ask him does he prefer getting the ball on the block or at the top of the key.



Sengun said he prefer getting it on the “elbow” but Caruso did a good job of forcing him off his spot. pic.twitter.com/TP6fprTaXW — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) January 16, 2026

Sengun and the Rockets will look to get back in the win column Friday night as they welcome in the Minnesota Timberwolves who will be playing without Anthony Edwards.