WATCH: Amen Thompson Skies Over Grizzlies' Cam Spencer for Monster Putback Slam

On Friday night, the Houston Rockets faced off against the Memphis Grizzlies in a tightly-contested battle through and through. The Grizzlies just wouldn't go away.

Houston held an 11-point lead at one point in the third quarter, but saw it evaporate and dwindle down to a five-point lead heading into the fourth. Houston struggled to capture more than a five-point lead seemingly all throughout the final period.

Well, really all throughout the game. At least, that's how it felt. With a little more than five minutes remaining, the Rockets took a 12 point lead, going up 105-93.

Yet the Grizzlies responded once again, as they had done all game, draining a three, which trimmed the lead to 105-96. Which shouldn't be a surprise.

These are the types of games that Houston has struggled in throughout the season. Remember?

Houston has losses against the Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks (twice), New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings (twice), Portland Trail Blazers (twice) and Chicago Bulls. Imagine if Houston had those wins.

The Rockets finally got a comfortable lead with four minutes remaining, yet the Grizzlies continued to score, which shouldn't be a surprise, as they'd traded buckets all night with the Rockets.

The Grizzlies played the Rockets' game in a way, nabbing a good number of offensive rebounds, especially in comparison to their normal nightly average. To add color to that, the Grizzlies had 14 offensive rebounds, which is a bit higher than their nightly average since the All-Star break of 10 offensive rebounds per contest.

It's also double their average on the offensive glass in the last five games, as they've averaged just seven offensive rebounds during that span. The Rockets' offensive formula has been to grab additional offensive rebounds, giving them a higher likelihood of second-chance scoring opportunities.

Even without Steven Adams, the Rockets have still largely maintained the same formula, grabbing 12.9 offensive rebounds since the All-Star break, which ranks sixth best in the league. Again, even without Adams.

Amen Thompson plays a large part in that, averaging 3.3 offensive rebounds since the All-Star break, which ranks 14th-best in the league. On the season, Thompson ranks 19th with three offensive boards on a nightly basis.

During Houston's 119-109 victory over Memphis, Thompson had a vicious putback slam following an offensive rebound, in which he dunked all over Grizzles wing Cam Spencer.

Take a look for yourself.

AMEN OUT OF NOWHERE 😳



Thompson soars for the putback slam! pic.twitter.com/KpsYvQ1D2u — NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2026

Thompson has freakish athleticism. We've seen him posterize opponents time and time again. But this one was sensational, and will likely be a top-10 play tonight on ESPN's SportsCenter.