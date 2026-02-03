What Do Today's NBA Trades Mean for the Houston Rockets?

NBA trade season has arrived with a bang on Tuesday, as multiple deals around the league have sent the basketball world ablaze ahead of the Thursday deadline.

After weeks of waiting for a serious move, the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz struck first with a blockbuster trade revolving around Jaren Jackson Jr. and a boatload of draft picks. Not long after, the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves made a three-team deal. The move sends Jaden Ivey and Mike Conley Jr. to Chicago, while Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric go to Detroit.

The Bulls were a major team to watch ahead of the trade deadline, and that has been backed up with this move. They have been linked to numerous reports, and were reported to be in talks with the Houston Rockets, who hold interest in two of their point guards.

Houston has been engaged with Chicago regarding Coby White, who is averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists this season. What's more is that Ayo Dosunmu was recently tabbed as a name to watch for the Rockets, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

Tuesday's three-team deal to acquire Ivey has set the Bulls up to move one of, if not both of, White and Dosumu. Houston has what Chicago wants, but how much is the organization willing to give up for a high-production point guard on a mediocre team like White?

White or Dosunmu would fill a major void at the point guard position. Dosunmu, now in his fifth NBA season, is averaging 15 points, three rebounds and 3.5 assists per game on 52-45-85 shooting splits. With Fred VanVleet out (torn ACL), Houston has ran the position by committee, but it hasn't been so effective.

The Bulls reportedly offered White for a deal around Tari Eason, but the Rockets rejected. This move also sets up Chicago to be more aggressive in shopping for one of the two point guards.

Ivey's arrival could make Chicago less inclined to take back major assets for White. At 23 years old, the Bulls now have a young guard to add to the core, while White is on an expiring deal. His value, despite the numbers, is extremely low due to his contract and his team's situation.

Things should only heat up as the deadline nears, but keep a close eye on the Rockets and Bulls surrounding White and Dosunmu, despite one offer failing to go through.