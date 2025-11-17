What Tari Eason's Injury Means for His Value, Rockets' Early Season

This year's restricted free agency taught us a lot about how teams handle young talent searching for a new contract. Over the summer, there were four players whose rookie deals were expiring. Each team handled their situation differently.

There were young stars such as Jonathan Kuminga and Josh Giddey, who were given big contracts. While Kuminga's partnership with the Golden State Warriors still seems murky, he signed a two-year deal worth $46.8 million. Giddey returned to the Bulls for four years and $100 million.

Then, there were the unfortunate cases of Cam Thomas and Quentin Grimes. Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets failed to reach an agreement on a new contract after multiple offers weren't up to his camp's desired number. The same can be said for Grimes and the Philadelphia 76ers, so the two returned to their teams on the qualifying offer.

A big reason why Thomas and Grimes didn't get their desired money is that the two put up good surface-level stats, but for poor teams. The Nets and 76ers were in the basement of the league last season, and while they performed well, they got plenty of opportunities without impacting winning.

The NBA is no longer a league where impressive scoring numbers are necessarily given the biggest reward. Teams target players who fit roles, which is why Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason could be due for a lucrative contract in 2026 despite averaging just 11.5 points per game this season.

Eason, a first-round pick in 2022, is one of the better defenders in the NBA, averaging 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks for a defensively elite Houston squad last season. The 24-year-old is a solid offensive contributor, but the other side of the floor is where he makes his mark.

Eason and the Rockets failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension before the start of the season, meaning he will enter restricted free agency after this season. While teammates Kevin Durant and Jabari Smith Jr. were paid this offseason, he was left without a new deal.

It will be tough for Eason to make a case for big money right now, as he's sidelined for four to six weeks due to an oblique injury.

With the 6-foot-8 wing out for at least a month, combined with a 114 defensive rating this season, Houston could have more leverage in future negotiations if he doesn't return to form when he comes back. Of course, no one wants to see that happen, but an injury in a contract year is something to note, combined with on-court production.

The Rockets will be missing a key ball-stopper and offensive contributor amid their hot start. Eason is a fantastic piece off the bench, playing his roles well in the past. Houston could turn to Jae'Sean Tate and Aaron Holiday for wing depth.