What the NBA on NBC Crew Thinks of the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have been in the national spotlight quite a bit during the season. That obviously has a lot to do with Kevin Durant, one of the greatest scorers in the NBA and one of the most well-known players in the league.

This season was also the highly anticipated return of the NBA on NBC, and that has been a big hit among NBA fans. The Rockets have been featured on NBC plenty of times during the regular season, including the season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Houston was recently featured twice on NBC during the eight-game win streak, once against the New York Knicks and the other against the Phoenix Suns. Both were signature wins for the Rockets against NBA playoff teams, and it was two of their better performances seen by everyone on national TV.

The NBA on NBC pregame and postgame show features four NBA Hall of Famers on the panel. They include Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady. Here are their thoughts on the Rockets and what they saw.

NBA on NBC Legends Talk Rockets

Apr 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) celebrates a three point shot against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“You have KD and Sengun, but who is going to be that third guy to make the game easier for them? When teams double-team or try to take it away, they’re going to make other guys shoot the ball,” Carter said. “If Tari Eason can shoot the ball right along with Reed Sheppard, then they’re going to be okay.”

In order to make the game easier for stars like Durant and Alperen Sengun, Houston’s wings will have to make shots as well as Reed Sheppard from beyond the arc. Just having Sheppard on the floor has made a big difference for the Rockets, who have a 16-4 record this season when he’s in the starting lineup.

Eason bounced back in the game over the past month and had a great game against the Knicks in this NBC game with 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block.

“Everyone was a part of what was going on. I think everybody contributed,” Anthony said. During the winning streak, the Rockets have had the entire starting lineup in double digits plus the bench multiple times.

It isn’t just Eason and Sheppard that can be shot-makers. Jabari Smith Jr. is having the best season of his career and has put together some great, consistent performances while being a reliable 3-point shooter.

Physicality and energy off the bench from guys like Jae’Sean Tate and Eason were something Anthony liked to see. Anthony believes they are now showing that physicality for the first time since Steven Adams was hurt.

Carter liked the ball movement and finding open shooters during the NBA Showtime postgame show. He discussed more about Sheppard and what he’s been doing well.

“He understands his role. When you’re open, you let it fly, and that’s exactly what he’s doing,” Carter said.

Carter also recognized that opens up the floor and likes what he sees in transition with Sheppard.

“I haven’t seen them move the basketball like this before,” McGrady said.

The former legendary Rocket was impressed with that aspect of the game.

In the game against the Knicks, Sheppard scored 20 out of the 22 bench points. That was a concern for Carter.

“They can’t go six deep and expect to win a playoff series,” Carter said.

The Rockets have done better in that aspect during the eight-game win streak where Aaron Holiday has performed in some vital minutes. Eason and Sheppard each have rotated at times. Both Clint Capela and Josh Okogie are providing the boost required in terms of energy and veteran presence. The Rockets have the ability to go nine deep, which should be sufficient.

Carter mentions they’ll have to get some minutes for KD to rest before the fourth quarter, and that requires some bench scoring.

McGrady thinks it’s a lot of pressure for a second-year player like Sheppard to handle, but Carter seems to think he’s quite comfortable in the situation.