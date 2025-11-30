What to Watch for in Rockets vs Jazz

Houston is back on the road following its Thanksgiving break, having won two straight contests as it comes into their matchup against the Utah Jazz.

The Rockets are looking to build yet another win streak coming into their back-to-back games against Utah, also marking the team's first back-to-back stint of the season.

This will be the first time the two teams meet since their preseason game in early-October.

Oct 8, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) controls the ball as Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Jazz are coming off snapping a four-game losing streak and will hope to avoid heading back to the losing column with Lauri Markkanen leading the way, averaging 28.5 points per game.

Houston will be glad to have their veteran scorer, Kevin Durant, back in the lineup, as he returns from a two-game break of his own.

Kevin Durant is officially expected back for the Rockets after his 2 game break. https://t.co/lePLLVT6N0 pic.twitter.com/s3O4vfuMHU — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) November 29, 2025

The team proved to do just fine with Durant attending to family business, but it's still a great feeling for the Rockets to have back a player of his caliber.

Houston fans will be hopeful that players like Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard can remain hot offensively following this three-day break. The two young players were able to put together some solid outings during Durant's time away.

Here are a few things to watch for in the Rockets-Jazz matchup:

Will Reed Sheppard Return to the Bench?

With their superstar out, the Rockets turned to second-year guard Reed Sheppard to step up to the plate, not only increasing his minutes against Phoenix but also earning a start against the Golden State Warriors, where he dropped a career-high 31 points.

Stepped in. Took over.



Next man up 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/FgzJHQO9Ue — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 27, 2025

Now that Durant is back, it is likely Sheppard will return to the bench, although he has definitely proven to be worth another start in the future.

The former Kentucky guard is averaging 14.3 points, with an impressive 45.5% accuracy from three-point range.

As Tari Eason remains sidelined and Dorian Finney-Smith still has no timetable for a start, Sheppard will still see an increased role, but with the Rockets' starting lineup back in tact, the young guard is probably headed back to his role off the bench.

Slowing Down Markkanen

Coming into this game, Jazz's emerging guard, Keyonte George, is suffering from an illness, which may give the Rockets an easier matchup, as the primary focus will be on Lauri Markkanen.

Feb 22, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) dribbles the ball while Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) defends during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

If Houston can slow down Utah's primary option, then it should have no problem running away with this game.

Kevin Durant will draw the matchup to begin the game, but certainly expect Coach Udoka to throw several different players at Markkanen to throw the talented scorer off his game.

Game Information:

Date: Sun, Nov 30.

Time: 3:00 p.m. CT

Location: Delta Center - Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: NBA League Pass