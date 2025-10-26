Why Houston Rockets Fans Can't Panic Amid A 0-2 Start
After the Houston Rockets dropped their home opener against the Detroit Pistons, Kevin Durant was fairly optimistic despite the team getting off to a 0-2 start.
The 37-year-old, after his second regular-season game in a Rockets uniform, has seen a lot in his 17-plus years in the NBA and isn't worried, even though the locker room is filled with disappointment.
"Obviously, adversity is tough," Durant said. "Losing is tough. But, it's gonna make us better. The coaching staff is pissed off. Players are pissed off. We want a better outcome. And it's early, too. So, for us to feel that way, I like that kind of energy, coming into the gym."
Houston hasn't had the start it wanted, and while it's easy to start panicking if you're a fan, this response from the former MVP is very telling. The Rockets don't have a reason to worry about the overall season, at least not yet.
Remember, this is a team that took the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder to double overtime, and nearly won, less than a week ago. Sure, that loss and the one to the Pistons don't produce a good feeling, but Houston lost tight games to teams that will, in all likelihood, be in the playoffs.
After not seizing many opportunities in the season opener, Durant stepped up and put up 37 points in game two. It's good to know that one of the greatest scorers of all time is still able to put together high-scoring, high-efficiency performances.
The biggest reason not to panic, aside from the fact that Houston's best players are playing at least up to par, is that the Rockets are on a late schedule in terms of figuring out rotations.
Remember, the team lost Fred VanVleet to an ACL tear fairly close to the start of the regular season. In four preseason games, head coach Ime Udoka had to figure out his replacement in the starting lineup with an already-thin guard room. As a result, Houston has gone for height, throwing Steven Adams in alongside Alperen Sengun.
Give this team some time. The wins may not come easily through the first few weeks of the season, but it shouldn't be a reason to panic. There will be growing pains as the Rockets get acclimated to a VanVleet-less season. For now, they'll have to rely on the backup guards to give production; Reed Sheppard and Josh Okogie will be called upon to step up.
If, by the time more contracts are tradeable on December 15, the Rockets are still struggling, the team is expected to make moves and get win-now pieces. Durant isn't getting any younger. For now, though, Houston is still in a fine spot two games into the season.