Yahoo Sports Predicts Rockets Kevin Durant to be 2026 All-Star

Kevin Durant's integration onto the Houston Rockets has been more seamless than one could've imagined. Granted, Durant's style of play makes it fairly easy for him to ingratiate himself essentially onto any team.

Especially offensively.

The 37-year-old is averaging 25.9 points on just 17.2 shots, which represents his sixth season averaging 25 points on 17 shots. The man is a scoring specialist.

Easily one of the greatest scorers the game has ever seen. Durant's rebounding and facilitating has dropped off a hair, at least thus far, to the tune of 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

To add color to that, Durant hasn't averaged that few rebounds since his rookie season, which was 18 years ago. He hasn't averaged this few assists since 2010-11, which was his fourth season.

But he's been as clutch as ever, which is ultimately why the Rockets pursued him. They were in need of a closer and surefire bucket-getter in crunch time and he's definitely lived up to the billing.

Especially in Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic, where the future Hall of Famer made clutch bucket after clutch bucket.

When the whole arena knew where the ball was going. It was obvious who was taking the shot.

Durant even waived off Amen Thompson once, making it more clear what was going to happen.

Durant is one of the best at picking his spots and consistently getting to them.

He also made stellar defensive plays in that game, proving even more how underrated of a player that he is on that end. He's always been a good weakside rim protector and he had a stellar chase down block on Tyus Jones on a fastbreak.

Yahoo Sports basketball writer Nekias Duncan predicts Durant to be a 2026 All-Star.

Duncan explained.

"Durant remains metronomic as a scorer; did you know he’s on pace for his 14th straight season with a true shooting clip over 60? It’s absurd. The Rockets have moved him around as an off-ball threat, initiator, screener and, if all else fails, a late-clock security blanket. It isn’t always the cleanest process (I won’t apologize), but he’s largely delivered."

At this point, Durant is going to always be an All-Star shoe in every year. In fact, it would be more of a surprise if he wasn't an All-Star. He's been an All-Star since 2009 every year.

But he's legitimately having an All-NBA season.