No More Big Swings Left For The Rockets

The Houston Rockets have been quoted as believing significantly in the potential of their young players as the team searches for ways to compete in one of the most competitive league landscapes ever.

The front office believes that further growth by the likes of Reed Sheppard, Amen Thompson, Alperen Şengün, and Jabari Smith Jr. should be able to pair with vets like Fred VanVleet, Kevin Durant, and Steven Adams to create a competitive team capable of winning a championship.

Whether that turns out to be a vindicated belief is yet to be seen, but it's clear the Rockets are committing to it as they seem to be one of the least active teams in the early part of the offseason. Now, they may be confined to moves on the margin to try to improve the team.

In terms of activity, the Rockets likely made calls for each major player who has already been traded. They've still been linked to Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics, but the likelihood of Houston giving the Celtics a package strong enough to create a trade is unlikely, unless the Rockets concede one of their young players with upside. Until the Rockets prove that is something they'd be willing to do, trades for one of their young players seem unlikely.

Because of that, there may not be more moves to be made for the Rockets this offseason. At least not the league-shaking kind that changes the landscape for other teams hoping to be competitive.

The Rockets will likely focus on shooting and wing defense as they look to round out their offense. They hope an improved percentage from their wings and the experience gained by Thompson and Sheppard's lead guard training will help the team become more well-rounded on the offensive end.

Defensively, the Rockets are still on track to be one of the league's best. Their rebounding still tracks to be one of the league's best as well. The offense was the biggest concern, and it seems a big star may not be coming in to support their offensive efforts.

While there's a chance their current play may not work out for the Rockets, teams in this era have often gambled on the development of their own players, with the best teams cashing in on their bet. The Rockets are hoping they can become the next team to win with most of their minutes being played by their own draftees or players they helped develop.

Because of their belief in their young players to reach that goal, the Rockets seem to playing this offseason conservatively.