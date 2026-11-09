Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 9, 8:40 p.m. ET, Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: Space City Home Network (Houston) Altitude Sports and Entertainment (Denver)

Radio: Sportstalk 790 AM (Houston), KKSE (Denver)

VITALS: The Houston Rockets have dropped consecutive games for the first time this season and look to avoid their first three-game losing streak since falling into a 3-0 hole against the L.A. Lakers in last season’s first round. The Denver Nuggets have won four of five, three of which have come on the road, and have games in Memphis and New Orleans to close out a road trip that opened with a 114-102 win over the Indiana Pacers in Mexico City on Saturday night.

The Nuggets got 19 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists from Nikola Jokic on Saturday at Mexico City Arena, surging to a 64-41 lead at the break before coasting to a victory. Jamal Murray, who finished with 16 points, six boards and eight assists, was the lone Denver player to play over 30 minutes, so a well-rested team arrives from south of the border to try and knock off Houston.

Houston fell in Phoenix 102-99 despite 21 points and 10 rebounds from Kevin Durant against his former team. Alperen Sengun, coming off a 17-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, struggled to get going offensively until late and finished with 15 points, six rebounds and five assists, shooting 5-for-16. Although all five starters scored in double-figures for a second consecutive game, Rockets’ reserves finished with just 15 points. Phoenix’s bench scored 33, helping make the difference alongside All-Star Devin Booker’s game-high 24 points.

The Rockets lead the Nuggets 108-103 in the all-time regular-season despite dropping five of the last six. Denver won three of four last season and won in Houston last Nov. 21, 112-109. Outside of Fred VanVleet, all the Rockets starters were on board when these teams last played on March 11 in Denver, where the home team rolled to a 129-93 rout. The Rockets shot 4-for-33 from 3-point range.

PROJECTED STARTERS

ROCKETS

F Kevin Durant

F Jabari Smith Jr.

C Alperen Sengun

G Marcus Smart

G Amen Thompson

NUGGETS

F Cam Johnson

F Aaron Gordon

C Nikola Jokic

G Jamal Murray

G Christian Braun

INJURY REPORT

ROCKETS

C Steven Adams: Out, Right Soleus Strain

C Clint Capela: Out, Right Ankle Sprain

F Oscar Tsheibwe: Out, Illness

F Julian Phillips: Out, G League - Two-way

G/F Quadir Copeland: Out, G League - Two-way

NUGGETS

C Nikola Jokic: Probable, Right Elbow Sprain

G Jamal Murray: Probable, Left Shin/Tibia Contusion

F Aaron Gordon: Probable, Left Calf Injury Management

G/F Christian Braun: Probable, Left Calf Contusion

G DeMar DeRozan: Probable, Lower Back Spasms

G/F Cam Johnson: Probable, Right Ankle Sprain

G Julian Strawther: Out, Left Knee Sprain

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Rockets -4.5 (-105), Nuggets +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Rockets -173, Nuggets +146

Total points scored: 223.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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QUOTABLE

"We are pleased with where we are but we still have a lot of areas to improve." - Rockets HC Ime Udoka on a more balanced offense surrounding Kevin Durant

STORYLINES

Rockets surprises and disappointments through 10 games

Durant addresses return to Phoenix

KD shot volume topic of debate after losses