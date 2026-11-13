Jazz vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play

The Houston Rockets have a great chance to make it three wins in a row when they host the lowly Utah Jazz on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.

The Rockets sit at 9-3 on the season and 6-1 at home after rather comfortable wins over the Nuggets and Warriors. They’re now huge home favorites against Utah.

It’s understandable, given the fact that the Jazz have just one win in the season and are 0-5 on the road.

Houston took three of four from Utah last season, covering a big spread in each victory.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Jazz vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jazz +15.5 (-106)

Rockets -15.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Jazz +810

Rockets -1340

Total

220.5 (Over -115/Under -105mich)

Jazz vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, SCHN

Jazz record: 1-11

Rockets record: 9-3

Jazz vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Jazz Injury Report

Trey Alexander – Out

Kobe Bufkin – Out

Harrison Ingram – Out

Jaren Jackson Jr. – Out

Lauri Markkanen – Out

Jusuf Nurkic – Out

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams – Out

Clint Capela – Out

Quadir Copeland – Out

Julian Phillips – Out

Marcus Smart – Out

Jazz vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets

Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet

Fred VanVleet OVER 2.5 Three Pointers (-127)

Fred VanVleet missed all of last season due to an ACL injury but is back in full force this season. The veteran is averaging 13.7 points per game on 4.6 of 10.7 shooting, including 2.9 of 7.5 (38.7%) from long range.

VanVleet has made at least three treys in four straight games and seven of 10 games this season. In fact, he made four threes in three of his last four contests.

The point guard should have no problem knocking down a few threes at home against the Jazz tonight.

Jazz vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

The Rockets covered as -12, -13.5, and -18.5 favorites against the Jazz last season. Utah failed to cover as +16.5 and +12.5 underdogs in San Antonio and Minnesota in recent weeks.

This is a big spread, but it’s still not big enough given the separation between these two squads. The NBA Cup of it all may play a factor as well after Houston lost its opening Group Play matchup.

Pick: Rockets -15.5 (-114)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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