Jazz vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
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The Houston Rockets have a great chance to make it three wins in a row when they host the lowly Utah Jazz on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.
The Rockets sit at 9-3 on the season and 6-1 at home after rather comfortable wins over the Nuggets and Warriors. They’re now huge home favorites against Utah.
It’s understandable, given the fact that the Jazz have just one win in the season and are 0-5 on the road.
Houston took three of four from Utah last season, covering a big spread in each victory.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.
Jazz vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Jazz +15.5 (-106)
- Rockets -15.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Jazz +810
- Rockets -1340
Total
- 220.5 (Over -115/Under -105mich)
Jazz vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 13
- Time: 8:30 p.m.
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, SCHN
- Jazz record: 1-11
- Rockets record: 9-3
Jazz vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Trey Alexander – Out
- Kobe Bufkin – Out
- Harrison Ingram – Out
- Jaren Jackson Jr. – Out
- Lauri Markkanen – Out
- Jusuf Nurkic – Out
Rockets Injury Report
- Steven Adams – Out
- Clint Capela – Out
- Quadir Copeland – Out
- Julian Phillips – Out
- Marcus Smart – Out
Jazz vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Fred VanVleet OVER 2.5 Three Pointers (-127)
Fred VanVleet missed all of last season due to an ACL injury but is back in full force this season. The veteran is averaging 13.7 points per game on 4.6 of 10.7 shooting, including 2.9 of 7.5 (38.7%) from long range.
VanVleet has made at least three treys in four straight games and seven of 10 games this season. In fact, he made four threes in three of his last four contests.
The point guard should have no problem knocking down a few threes at home against the Jazz tonight.
Jazz vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
The Rockets covered as -12, -13.5, and -18.5 favorites against the Jazz last season. Utah failed to cover as +16.5 and +12.5 underdogs in San Antonio and Minnesota in recent weeks.
This is a big spread, but it’s still not big enough given the separation between these two squads. The NBA Cup of it all may play a factor as well after Houston lost its opening Group Play matchup.
Pick: Rockets -15.5 (-114)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop