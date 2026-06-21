One Area Rafael Stone Excelled at and One Area That Needs Improvement

When it comes to the person who has the longest tenure on the current Houston Rockets. It isn’t a coach or even a player; the person who has been part of the current organization the longest is General Manager Rafael Stone.

Stone began his tenure with the Rockets as a lawyer, and the Rockets' general counsel has been involved in trades, player contracts, and all legal matters related to the team. Stone held this position for over a decade and was also promoted to executive vice president of basketball.

Stone took over for long-time general manager Darryl Morey after Morey's brief retirement in 2020. Stone has served as general manager since then. Stone just finished his sixth season, having been part of everything from the rebuilding phase to now trying to guide the Rockets to their first NBA Finals appearance since the 1995 season.

One Area Rafael Stone Thrived in and One Area He Struggled

What Stone did right in 2025-26: Trading for Kevin Durant

For the 2025-26 season, Stone went all in during the offseason, orchestrating the biggest transaction by trading for future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant. To pull off the trade, Stone had to move on from his first-ever draft pick in 2021, Jalen Green.

The move was not a no-brainer considering the age difference. Durant was 36 at the time of the trade and nearing the end of his Hall of Fame career, and Green, despite his up-and-down start, showed he has the potential to become an All-Star at some point.

The move, however, showed that Stone was willing to take a risk after the Rockets overachieved, finishing with the second-best record in the Western Conference before losing in seven games to the Golden State Warriors.

Giving up Green and Dillon Brooks was not ideal, but it was the right move, as the Rockets hoped bringing in an offensive star like Durant would fix some of their issues from the previous season. Durant had another excellent season and, despite the first-round loss, still proved he is one of the best players in the league, and ultimately, the trade worked out for both teams.

What Stone struggled with in 2025-2026

For as great as the trade for Durant was, there was one area that Stone did not get right in the offseason. Once the Rockets traded Jalen Green, they knew they would be one guard short in the backcourt. That was even before the news came down that Fred VanVleet suffered a major injury and could possibly miss the entire season.

Before the VanVleet injury, Rockets on SI asked Stone if he felt the Rockets needed to add another guard, and at the time, Stone made it clear he did not believe the Rockets needed any additional help in the backcourt; the players they had should be enough for the upcoming season.

Stone was banking on players like Reed Sheppard taking a major leap this past season and on Amen Thompson becoming more of a point guard as well. That was even more evident when VanVleet was ruled out to start the season. Stone decided throughout the 2025-26 season not to make any moves to bring in point guard help.

Part of it was due to the Rockets' salary cap restraints as they were nearing the first apron after signing several players during the offseason, like Dorian Finney-Smith, who struggled all season after ankle surgery, and Clint Capela, who never really made an impact even after the injury to Steven Adams.

Stone’s inactivity played a part in the Rockets' struggles throughout the season, especially in late-game situations, where they lacked a true point guard to orchestrate the offense in crunch time.

That, and the injury to Durant right before the playoffs, was the final nail in the Rockets' 2025-26 coffin. This offseason may prove to be the most important in Stone’s tenure as general manager. With Durant turning 38 this season and teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder only getting better next season, Stone will have to improve his team, especially in the backcourt, in a hurry or suffer another disappointing playoff setback.