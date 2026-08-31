Projecting the Houston Rockets’ Starting Lineup for 2026-2027

With free agency settling down and training camp only a few weeks away, the majority of NBA franchises can piece together their optimal starting lineups for the upcoming season. The Houston Rockets, who had a relatively quiet offseason, have a notable name available for each position.

After successfully navigating a rebuild, coming off a second-straight 50+ win season, Houston has a mix of developed talent and proven veterans to compete against the best in the Western Conference. Here is a projected starting lineup for the Rockets.

PG Fred VanVleet

VanVleet suffered a season-ending ACL injury last September. After taking a full year off to rehabilitate, the 32-year-old is getting ready to gear up for his return as the Rockets’ starting point guard. There are concerns with both availability and decreasing scoring production, which fell to 14.1 points per game for the 2024-2025 season, though he is expected to bring veteran leadership to the lineup.

SG Amen Thompson

Thompson continues to elevate his profile within the league, finishing in the top 10 in Defensive Player of the Year voting for a second consecutive season. He averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists over 79 games. Although mid-range and three-point shooting accuracy are areas for improvement, his athleticism, explosiveness, and defensive prowess supply him with the tools to potentially earn an All-Star selection in 2027.

SF Kevin Durant

At 37 years old, Durant is the Rockets’ most valuable player. In his debut season with the franchise, Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 52% field goal shooting over 78 games. Coming off an All-NBA Second Team selection but in the later stages of his playing career, Durant will be the focal part of a Rockets lineup looking to maximize its championship window.

Apr 24, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) reacts after a play during overtime against the Los Angeles Lakers during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

PF Jabari Smith Jr.

The 23-year-old Smith has served as a vital constant at the power forward position. Last season, Smith averaged 15.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game over 77 games. The six-foot-ten forward is not expected to reach an All-Star ceiling in 2027, though his role within Houston’s frontcourt isn’t easy to fill.

C Alperen Sengun

Two-time All-Star Sengun has the potential to become the Rockets’ next franchise star. Known for being Houston’s primary playmaker, the 24-year-old averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists over 72 games. Behind only Nikola Jokic, a contemporary with whom he is often compared, Sengun had the second-most assists per game among centers.