Realistic Alperen Şengün Trade Suitors as Rumors Swirl Around Rockets Star

The 2025-26 season gave the Houston Rockets a bit of a reality check. As much as injuries hampered the rotation, particularly regarding Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams, the Rockets were clearly a step behind the true title contenders. The question then becomes, what changes do they have to make this offseason?

As much as each player has developed with Houston's system since being drafted, the organization may have to sacrifice a piece of the young core to improve on the offensive end. Kevin Durant was the only elite scoring option, while the rest of the rotation struggled to create efficient points.

The big name to watch this summer is Alperen Şengün. The 23-year-old was an All-Star this year for the second time in his career, averaging 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

However, with Durant speeding up the Rockets' timeline, Şengün could be on the trade block to acquire an even better star to pair with the Slim Reaper. Here are three realistic suitors:

LA Clippers

At long last, the Clippers are trying to get younger. They failed to win a championship since acquiring Kawhi Leonard, and signaled toward a rebuild after trading James Harden and Ivica Zubac at the deadline. Naturally, The Klaw could be the next player up to depart.

The Rockets could pair Leonard with Durant to create an elite two-way duo with a championship pedigree. Leonard is coming off his best season since year one in LA, averaging 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals across 65 games.

If Houston wants to improve on-ball scoring, Şengün could be sent to LA for Leonard in a move that gives the Clippers a key piece to build around for the long term.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers are in the midst of their second-round series against the Detroit Pistons, and could certainly advance to the Eastern Conference Finals after tying it up at two wins apiece. But say Cleveland fails to get there, what then?

Trade rumors have been swirling around Donovan Mitchell, given his contract has a player option for the 2027-28 season. If the Cavaliers can't make a deep playoff run, they could look to part ways with the 29-year-old and opt into a rebuild, especially with James Harden potentially hitting free agency this summer (player option).

The Rockets could go after Mitchell to secure their star guard alongside Durant, but it would likely cost Şengün. Cleveland could land the Turkish big man and pair him with a 24-year-old Evan Mobley, balancing do-it-all offense with elite defense.

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the big fish in the pond this offseason. The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly open for business ahead of the NBA Draft, giving the Rockets an opportunity to land their next franchise superstar.

Şengün would almost certainly be the main player in an Antetokounmpo-Rockets trade. The Bucks were looking for blue-chip youth and draft capital at the deadline before ultimately keeping the two-time MVP, but Houston has just what they need to build for the future.

If the Rockets are going to sacrifice Şengün for anyone, it's Antetokounmpo. Pairing the Greek Freak with Durant would instantly create one of the scariest duos in the NBA.