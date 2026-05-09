Rockets' Ben Sullivan Interviews for Trail Blazers Vacancy

The 2025-26 Houston Rockets ball club were a case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. The team pulled off key wins against legitimate contending teams.

In fact, the Rockets beat each of the eventual top three seeds in the Western Conference, in the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets. The Rockets also secured wins against the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, the eventual fourth and sixth seeds in the conference.

The team also lost games to each of those teams as well, along the way. The Rockets split games against the eventual seven-seeded Portland Trail Blazers, winning two games and losing two games.

The Rockets lost a back to back sequence of games against Portland on the road, but finished with the fourth seed, with a 52-30 record. Houston's postseason trip was a relatively brief one, as the team lost to the undermanned Los Angeles Lakers within six games of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Much of the focus has been on the Rockets' coaching staff, as Rockets coach Ime Udoka has compiled a relatively younger coaching staff -- several of which came to Houston with him from the Boston Celtics -- Udoka’s first stop as head coach in the professional ranks.

Aaron Jackson and Ben Sullivan both came to Houston with Udoka from Bean Town. Royal Ivey coached alongside Udoka when the two were assistant coaches on Steve Nash's staff with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Rockets have lacked an offensive mind on Udoka’s coaching staff, as he is more of a defensive-geared coach. Despite that, Udoka’s coaching staff has been linked to head coaching vacancies across the league.

Especially one in particular: the Portland Trail Blazers' head coaching post. It's been suggested that Ivey could be an option for Portland, as Blazers new owner Tom Dundon is seeking a lower-cost option for Portland's vacancy.

But he has yet to interview for the role. His coaching teammate, the aforementioned Sullivan, has already interviewed for the Blazers' post, however, as Sullivan interviewed on Friday.

At least, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

"Sources: The Blazers interviewed Rockets assistant Ben Sullivan for their head coaching job. He interviewed for the Suns last summer. He’s been an assistant for Ime Udoka (Rockets/Celtics), Joe Mazzulla and Mike Budenholzer (Bucks/Hawks). He played for the University of Portland."

As Scotto notes, Sullivan has local ties to the Portland area. In fact, he's from there, much like Udoka. Well, Lake Oswego, technically, which is seven miles away from Portland.

The Blazers have also interviewed Jared Dudley for their post. This past season, former Rockets assistant Tiago Splitter served as Portland's head coach, albeit on an interim basis, while Chauncey Billups -- the Blazers full-time coach -- has dealt with a federal gambling case.