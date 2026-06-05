Rockets Coach Ben Sullivan is no Longer in Consideration for Blazers Coaching Vacancy

Following the Houston Rockets' early round postseason ouster, Rockets coach Ime Udoka got on the podium and expressed his desire to retain his coaching staff.

Much to the chagrin of many within Rockets Nation, as there have been calls for the Rockets to add an offensive minded assistant to the staff. An offensive coordinator, if you will.

Udoka is a defensive geared coach. A good one, mind you. The Rockets finished sixth in defensive efficiency this season, fourth in defensive efficiency last season and ninth in Udoka's first season.

One of the Rockets' offensive assistants, Ben Sullivan, appeared well positioned to leave Houston, in favor of the Portland Trail Blazers' head coaching vacancy. So much that Sullivan landed an interview there.

Which made sense, as his profile fit the Blazers situation. Sullivan hails from the greater Portland area and has ties there. Sullivan is from Lake Oswego, to be exact.

He also went to the University of Portland. Furthermore, Blazers owner Tom Dundon seems to be on the hunt for a rising assistant, who would be a first time heading coaching option (and a relatively cost efficient option, for that very reason).

Dundon has casted an extremely wide net throughout the Blazers' search. In fact, the position hasn't been filled, even though the Blazers haven't played a game in over a month.

The Blazers were eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs by the San Antonio Spurs after advancing past the play-in tournament. Part of the hold up has been due to the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes reaching the Stanley Cup Final, as they too are owned by Dundon.

But what is known, at this point, is that Sullivan won't be getting that position. At least, according to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of the Stein Line, in Thursday morning's latest post by the two.

There are three finalists for the position and Sullivan isn't one of them. Instead, they are Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori, Boston Celtics assistant Tyler Lashbrook and former Rockets assistant coach Tiago Splitter, who coached the Blazers team on an interim basis this past season, following a gambling indictment for Blazers coach Chauncey Billups.

It had been reported that former Rockets head coach Jeff Van Gundy was in the driver's seat for the vacancy, at one point, but he, too is no longer in the running for the position.

As for Sullivan, he came over from the Boston Celtics, where he had been for the previous two seasons. Sullivan has been a shooting coach and lead assistant on Udoka’s staff since arriving in Houston.

