Rockets Don't Appear to be Close to a Deal with Tari Eason

Last offseason, the Houston Rockets and fourth-year forward Tari Eason were unable to come to terms on a long-term contract. The Rockets, of course, have made it a routine to dish out extensions to their young prospects.

And certainly to players that they value. You can just look up and down the list. Kevin Porter Jr. (who the team didn't even draft), Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun.

Amen Thompson's name figures to also be added to that list soon. The lone omission is Eason.

The franchise offered Eason $100 million last summer, albeit not fully guaranteed, as the team sought an injury guarantee. Understandably, as Eason had missed a total of 85 games through his first three seasons.

Well, really through his second and third seasons, as Eason played all 82 games as a rookie. The Rockets wanted some semblance of protection from Eason's medical history.

Eason presumably wanted more guaranteed money and decided to gamble on himself. However, the injury bug caused him to miss time again (22 games, in total) and he had a bumpy season. At times, he looked like the best outside shooter in the league.

Other times, he looked like he was pressing and grappling with the weight of a six-figure deal on the table (as anyone would). So where does that leave us now?

According to USA Today's Ben DuBose, the two sides are likely still not close to a deal.

"It doesn't sound like anything is close. I think that's where we are at. And maybe after the year that he just had, Tari sees more value in the security, but, right now it doesn't sound like anything is close."

DuBose continued.

"I think it's gonna take at least getting to the end of this negotiating window for his side to feel comfortable that they are getting the best deal from the Rockets and maybe even into restricted free agency."

According to DuBose, the lack of progress on a deal is not an indictment on Eason's interest in remaining with the Rockets.

"I've been told that he does want to be here. It's strictly about the dollars and cents. This isn't about Tari wanting out or wanting a bigger role somewhere else.

He's happy here. He loves the role with the team and organization. It's just about the dollars and cents and the risk factors lining up for both sides and given his profile, it's a little trickier than it is for most players."

The Rockets will have until 6 PM Eastern on June 30th to negotiate a deal with Eason, exclusively. At that point, he'd be able to hit the market and fetch an offer elsewhere, which the Rockets would be able to match.