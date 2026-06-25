Rockets Given Disappointing NBA Draft Grade After Taking Bruce Thornton

Heading into the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, the Houston Rockets made one of the bigger moves from Wednesday and traded their No. 39 and 53 selections to move up to No. 31, the first pick of the night.

Houston didn't have a first-round pick this year, so getting the top selection of round two was the best the draft had to offer, especially without giving up significant capital. The Rockets then selected Ohio State point guard Bruce Thornton in an effort to build depth at the point guard position.

There's a lot to like about the Buckeyes' all-time leading scorer. Thornton averaged 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and just 1.3 turnovers per game on incredible 55-40-83 shooting splits. He's a true three-level scorer and a high-IQ point guard.

However, not everyone believes in Houston's pick.

Bleacher Report's NBA Staff released grades for the second round of the draft and gave the Rockets a disappointing C+ grade for Thornton. They noted his knack for scoring and shooting prowess, but being an undersized guard might hamper his defensive impact and make him a liability.

"Maybe he's a good enough point-producer to fill in an instant-offense role, but his lack of size and athletic limitations won't make this transition easy," the B/R NBA Staff wrote.

"That could be especially problematic as he tries to earn minutes for the Houston Rockets, who already have multiple undersized guards ahead of him in the rotation (Reed Sheppard and Fred VanVleet), not to mention Amen Thompson."

It's certainly a valid concern. Reed Sheppard, who was an elite defender in his lone season at Kentucky, was targeted by opponents in his first season receiving real minutes for Houston. The 6-foot-2 shooter struggled to keep up and got taken advantage of in size mismatches.

At six feet, Thornton could experience the same. A 6-foot-5 wingspan may help mask those limitations, but the concerns are there. Though a C+ grade seems a bit harsh, considering the Rockets needed offense (specifically shooting and facilitating) at the point guard position. They got depth in multiple areas of the game with one selection.

Houston will try to add depth to the roster as the offseason continues, whether it be in free agency or the trade market. For now, taking a four-year college star who can make an immediate impact is a great start. Thornton should earn a rotation spot sooner than people anticipate.