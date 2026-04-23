Rockets' Ime Udoka is Losing the Coaching Battle to Lakers' JJ Redick

The Houston Rockets find themselves in an 0-2 hole against the Los Angeles Lakers, heading into Game 3. But as the old adage goes, it's not a series until the home team loses.

The Lakers have taken care of business at home in both of the first two duels of the series. The Rockets' best chance is at home.

Role players step up in front of a familiar crowd. In a familiar arena. It's easier for younger players to catch fire at home.

The tale of the tape thus far has largely been the coaching mismatch between Rockets coach Ime Udoka and Lakers coach JJ Redick. Udoka has simply been outcoached by the second-year coach.

Much was made about how Redick got the Lakers job, as he had been a podcast co-host with LeBron James and had no coaching experience. But he's also a tactician, who makes adjustments.

He seeks an advantage and will make necessary corrections. Udoka, on the other hand, is a bit more stubborn.

He's less of an X's and O's guy and opts for more of a motivational approach. Which is great during the regular season.

But not quite when it matters most in the postseason. A playoff series is a matter of adjustments and strategic shifts and changes.

The winning coach is usually able to counter what the opposing coach is throwing at them. ESPN's NBA analyst and NBA champion big man Kendrick Perkins gave a rather accurate synopsis about Udoka’s coaching woes in the series, in comparison to Redick.

"The Rockets are the dumbest team and the most selfish team in the postseason. JJ Redick is coaching his ass off, so much so that he's coaching circles around Ime Udoka.

We could blame Kevin Durant for those nine turnovers, but we can also blame Ime Udoka for having Kevin Durant in that position, knowing that they're going to send two people at him every single time and double him."

Perkins mentioned Durant's nine turnovers in Game 2, which were the cause of the Lakers applying blitzes and traps to Durant. But it's something that Udoka should have been ready for, because it's not anything different than what Redick and the Lakers threw at Durant last month.

Remember? When Durant had seven turnovers against the Lakers?

And was even back pedaling into turnovers and back court violations? Thus far, the coaching advantage has gone heavily in the Lakers' advantage.

