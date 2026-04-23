Former NBA Veteran Sounds off on Rockets After Game 2 Loss to Lakers

The Houston Rockets are on the brink of a season collapse after going down 2-0 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Tuesday's Game 2 loss was brutal to watch, as the Rockets suffered a 101-94 defeat to a Lakers unit without Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves.

Like Game 1, LeBron James and Luke Kennard led the way for Los Angeles, combining for 41 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant was the only player keeping Houston afloat, but even his final numbers weren't up to par. The 37-year-old put up 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting with a staggering nine turnovers.

Houston's offense lacked any sort of stability, something that has plagued the team all season long. The Rockets had 15 turnovers on Tuesday, right around their regular-season average of 15.4. They shot 40% from the field and 24% from three-point range, while the Lakers posted 46-46-79 shooting splits with just 12 giveaways.

While everyone on social media is talking, former NBA veteran and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins appeared on Get Up to absolutely blast the Rockets for losing two straight so easily. He didn't simply go after the players, but the coaching staff as well. Namely, Ime Udoka.

"The Rockets are the dumbest team, and the most selfish team, in the postseason."



—@KendrickPerkins on the Rockets following their Game 2 loss vs. Lakers 😳 pic.twitter.com/0H7rNEEZUH — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 22, 2026

“The Rockets are the dumbest and the most selfish team in the postseason,” Perkins said. "JJ Redick is coaching his ass off, so much that he's coaching circles around Ime Udoka.

“We can blame Kevin Durant for those nine turnovers, but we can also blame Ime Udoka for having Kevin Durant in that position, knowing that [the Lakers are] going to send two people at him every single time and double him.

Perkins continued to call out Alperen Şengün, who is now without veteran center Steven Adams (ankle surgery) for the season. He also continued to berate Udoka for a lack of shooters on the floor. Dorian Finney-Smith didn't see the court, while Reed Sheppard played just 11 minutes. Durant's former teammate concluded by claiming that this series is over.

Of the 16 teams in the playoffs, Houston's offensive rating ranks 14th at a putrid 104.9. For context, the Brooklyn Nets had the NBA's worst offensive rating in the regular season at 108.2. Through Game 1 and Game 2, the Rockets are 29% from three-point range, which ranks dead last among playoff teams.

If Houston wants to turn things around, this unit needs to come together and figure out a plan. It falls on everyone, from the players to the coaching staff.