Rockets' Kevin Durant, Drake Star in Nike Ad Ahead of Collab

Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant and five-time Grammy award winning artist Drake have quite a bit in common. Both are superstars, who each rank atop their respective professions.

And have been at the top of each of their respective crafts for over a decade. Durant has made 16 All-Star teams and six First Team All-NBA accolades, along with five more Second Team All-NBA accolades.

Neither Durant nor Drake have shown any signs of slowing down. In fact, Drake's newly released Ice Man album ultimately wound up being three separate projects, to everyone's surprise.

The Ice Man portion of the album was the hip-hop version, while the Maid of Honour project was a club project, which many likened to Honestly Nevermind, which was also an upbeat bounce project. Lastly, Drake's Habibti album was an R&B project.

As for Durant's longevity and sustainability, he's certain to be named to another All-NBA team. He finished sixth in 30-point games and second in the league in total minutes, behind only Amen Thompson -- his Rockets teammate.

Even at the age of 37. Durant ranked fourth in total points scored this past season and hit multiple game-winning shots for the Rockets, while carrying the team to a 52 win season, good for fifth-best in the Western Conference.

Another commonality between the two is that they are both signed and endorsed by Nike. And have also been for over a decade.

Durant first joined the label in 2007, during his rookie season in the NBA and is on his 19th shoe with the brand. In fact, the Rockets forward debuted the KD 19 shoe at the end of the 2025-26 season and into the postseason (although his postseason was limited to just one game, due to injury).

The two major players have partnered under Durant's KD line and Drake's NOCTA line, both of which are under Nike. The two have also starred in a recent Nike advertisement, in which the two are in a locker room when the Rockets' leading scorer asks the rapper if he'd like to see his new shoes.

Durant initially shows a pair of sneaker-configured boots, prompting a forced excitement level from Drake. Durant then shows him a pair of furry sneaker turned slippers, which Drake also endorses.

In the end, Durant shows his actual KD 19, in a monochromatic light blue colorway, called "Candy", which is slated to release on June 13th, first on the SNKRS app, followed by worldwide on June 17th.

Drake posted the ad on his social media platform.