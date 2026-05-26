Rockets’ Kevin Durant’s All-NBA Selection Illustrates Rare Sustained Brilliance

Houston Rockets superstar forward Kevin Durant was named to the All-NBA team on Sunday, which wasn’t a surprise at all. Durant officially made the Second Team, which was certainly deserved, as he averaged 26 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 52 percent from the field, 41.3 percent from deep, 87.4 percent from the foul line, 64.1 percent true shooting and 58.8 percent effective shooting.

Durant was also tied for the sixth-most 30 point games this season and played the second-most minutes, behind only his Rockets teammate Amen Thompson, who is 23 years old. Durant is 37 years old. And in year 19.

Yet, there hasn’t been much of a drop off at all from the future Hall of Famer.Again, it was known all along that Durant was going to make one of the league’s All-NBA teams.

But it is still a historical feat nonetheless.Let’s dive into the numbers. Only six players in league history have amassed more All-NBA selections than Durant, who now has 12 total All-NBA teams under his belt.

The six are Los Angeles Lakers wing LeBron James (who has 21 All-NBA selections), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (who has 15 All-NBA selections), Kobe Bryant (who also has 15 All-NBA selections), Tim Duncan (who also has 15 All-NBA selections), Karl Malone (who has 14 All-NBA selections) and Shaquille O’Neal (who also has 14 All-NBA selections).

Durant just passed Michael Jordan, Bill Russell and Golden State Warriors sharpshooting guard Stephen Curry for seventh-most All-NBA selections. It’s also worth noting that Durant has only made First and Second Team All-NBA appearances and has never made a Third Team All-NBA selection (although those still count, of course).

Durant has now made an All-NBA team with five different teams: the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns and Rockets this season. He’s also the first player in league history that can make that claim.

Durant became the first player to eclipse the 2,000 point threshold in a single season in a player’s 18th season or later and became the oldest player in league history to score 2,000 points in a single season – both of which were historical feats owned only by Karl Malone prior to Durant this season.

All told, Durant scored 2026 points, which ranks eighth in his career. Durant’s 78 games were also his most since the 2018-19 season, which was his final year with the Golden State Warriors. He just continues to add to his legendary basketball resume and it wouldn't be a surprise if we're here having the same conversation next season.