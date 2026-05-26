Kevin Durant Makes More History With Latest All-NBA Selection

Kevin Durant added yet another historic accomplishment to his legendary career this past weekend. While his first season in a Houston Rockets uniform didn't end the way he would've liked, there were still some incredible milestones Durant achieved.

Durant earned his 16th All-Star selection, and moved to fourth all-time past Shaquille O'Neal, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan for most All-Star Games. KD also famously went by Michael Jordan for fifth on the NBA all-time scoring list this past season.

Now, he has made more history. Durant was named to the All-NBA second team for his productive 2025-26 season. This was the 12th All-NBA selection of his career and the sixth time he's been an All-NBA second team member. Durant has now made All-NBA history with this news.

KD, An All-NBA Legend

Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) warms up prior to game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The 37-year-old Durant just became the first player in NBA history to earn an All-NBA selection with five different franchises. The journey for Durant all started with the Oklahoma City Thunder and he made five straight first team All-NBAs from 2010-14.

KD made an All-NBA team for all three of his seasons with the Golden State Warriors before making the second team with the Nets in 2022. He then also made the All-NBA second team in 2023 with the Phoenix Suns. The Rockets are now added to the list.

Durant's latest All-NBA selection means that he just moved past Michael Jordan on the most All-NBA honors list. He also passed Stephen Curry, Bill Russell, Oscar Robertson, John Stockton, Charles Barkley and Chris Paul for more All-NBA teams made. All those players were tied at 11 selections. Durant is now at 12. Only six more players in NBA history have more All-NBA honors than Durant.

He also has never been on an All-NBA third team. All his selections have been either on the first or second team. All these marks have shown the consistency that Durant has displayed throughout his 18-year-career. He's still not done yet.

Durant was still an exceptional scorer and the main guy on offense for the young Rockets team. Without Fred VanVleet as point guard, Durant's role increased and he performed at a high level.

Durant averaged 26 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists on 52 percent shooting overall in 78 regular season games. He also was 41 percent from three and 87 percent from the free throw line. There's a reason why the Slim Reaper is considered to be one of the greatest scorers of all time. And he's still not done.

It was unfortunate for Durant and the Rockets that he only was able to play in one playoff game after staying healthy all season. KD will look to get back to that stage again next season, and given his timeless scoring, it can most certainly happen.