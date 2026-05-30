Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta Strikes Major Deal to Acquire Caesar's Entertainment

Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has grown his business portfolio quite significantly, of late. This month, Fertitta was granted team ownership of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, as the governing board of both the WNBA and NBA officially approved the purchase.

Fertitta shelled out $300 million in total – a record for a WNBA franchise. Fertitta climbed the proverbial financial ladder to outbid ownership groups in Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia -- who were offering $250 million.

The end goal is to relocate the franchise to Houston, to bring back the legendary and iconic Houston Comets, who had become a cultural staple in the city of Houston. The investment by the Fertitta family will be yet another boost in the popularity column for Fertitta.

The Houston Rockets owner made yet another major acquisition, although this time away from the hardwood. In fact, Fertitta's latest purchase is unrelated to sports altogether, but just as popular (if not more popular).

On Thursday, it was announced that Fertitta Entertainment entered into what's being coined a definitive agreement to purchase Caesar's Entertainment -- one of the most popular casinos in the Las Vegas strip. The deal is worth a gargantuan $17.6 billion, in total, and is said to be an all-cash transaction.

Fertitta will inherit $11.9 billion of Caesar's assumed outstanding debt. Caesar's Entertainment released a statement following the execution of the deal.

"Fertitta Entertainment brings a proven operating model with a track record of successfully integrating and growing leading hospitality and entertainment businesses. The transaction positions Caesars to continue executing on the strategy that has made it the leading casino-entertainment company inthe United States.



The combination of Caesarsand Fertitta Entertainment brings together two iconic and highly complementary platforms to create a dynamic suite of gaming, entertainment, and restaurant brands. The combined company will offer guests an even broader array of destinations and experiences, all connected by the Caesars Rewards loyalty network."

All in all, Caesars entails more than 50 properties, including the highly popular Flamingo and Vanderpump Hotel. The company will now become private at the close of the sale. Fertitta has stated that he has no plans to merge the Rockets with Caesar's.

The Houston Rockets owner holds a net worth of right at $11 billion ($10.5 billion, to be exact), which ranks 13th among NBA owners. Fertitta has owned the Rockets franchise since 2017, shelling out $2.2 billion -- a record at the time - to acquire the franchise from Les Alexander.