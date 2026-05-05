Rockets Passed on Reunion with James Harden out of Fear of Stunting Growth of Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard

James Harden is one of the greatest players in the history of the Houston Rockets. Some rank him second, behind only Hakeem Olajuwon.

Others rank him ahead of Olajuwon. Harden led the Rockets to eight consecutive postseason appearances, which includes two trips to the Western Conference Finals -- both of which came against the Golden State Warriors.

The Rockets were eliminated both times. And after Houston's ouster against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the postseason in 2020, during the NBA's bubble, which was forced by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Harden requested a trade from the Rockets.

He had paid the legitimate price and was ready for a change of scenery. And a better chance of competing for a championship.

Two years later (and two teams later), Harden sought a return to the Rockets, meeting with Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone and newly-hired Rockets coach Imr Udoka in the offseason leading up to the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Rockets instead decided to sign Fred VanVleet to address their need at the point guard spot. Harden was traded to the LA Clippers, after his relationship with former Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey soured, during his time as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Rockets went 41-41 in the season thereafter, posting a 19-win improvement over the final season of the Stephen Silas era. In year two under Udoka, Houston went 52-30, jumping to the second seed in the Western Conference and establishing themselves as one of the rising teams in the NBA.

The team would again be approached by Harden and his camp once more about another potential reunion early in the 2025-26 season, at which point Harden's Clippers ball club was 6-21.

The Rockets were 16-8 and without VanVleet, who had suffered a torn ACL during the team's minicamp in the Bahamas. Houston passed on Harden's overtures once again. ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Ramona Shelburne explained Houston's calculus.

"As fondly as they still regarded Harden, there was a wariness about how he would affect the development of Sengun, Sheppard and Thompson.

"We're not really looking for a heliocentric player, as great as James still is," one team source said. "We want to develop Reed, we want to develop Amen and we want the ball in Alpy's hands."

As another said, "We weren't going to put the ball in [Harden's] hands, so why would you trade for James if you're not going to give him the ball?"

The Rockets ultimately passed on the point guard market altogether, despite having reported interest in Jose Alvarado, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White, opting to eventually convert two-way standout JD Davison to a traditional NBA contract.

