The Rockets May Have Hit A New 2020s Low Point

The Houston Rockets' season may just about be over, as there has never been a team in NBA postseason history to come back from being down 0-3 in a series. An up-and-down season throughout, the Rockets never fulfilled on their promise to be a competitive team within the contention ranks.

While they had similar regular season success as last season, falling 0-3 to a team missing many of its best players is a low point that sticks out in this decade for the Rockets. If the Los Angeles Lakers complete the sweep of the Rockets without any of their top scorers returning, it might end up being the lowest point of the decade considering the prior expectations.

The decade began with one of the franchises lowest moments: franchise great James Harden requested a trade after acknowledging the team's inability to win at a high level.

That moment sent the Rockets to the basement of the NBA, stuck in lottery land for the next several seasons.

The rebuild Rockets had nearly only low moments outside of the promising prospects in the draft. Seeing flashes from Jalen Green, Alperen Şengün, and Amen Thompson gave the Rockets hope for the future if one of their players could develop into an elite talent.

The Rockets experienced a high point after the hiring of Ime Udoka and the acquisition of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks to bring some winning culture to a losing squad. The new-look Rockets had a late-season play-in push that year, followed by a major high-point season and the Rockets' first postseason appearance since the decade began.

That season ended with a 7-game loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Rockets postseason nemesis of the 2010s. However, it also included the knowledge that the players on the roster likely wouldn't turn into an NBA elite lead man like some of the other top teams in the NBA.

This was the driving factor that led the Rockets to acquire Kevin Durant, in hopes he was the piece that could truly bring the Rockets into contention.

The season began with promise, the Rockets becoming one of the best offensive teams in the league while still maintaining their offensive identity. However, things began to slow as the season wore on, losing difficult games and missing open shots that bogged down the offense.

By the time the postseason arrived, there was little confidence the Rockets could truly contend against the league's best teams. However, many believed they had a chance to win a first round series, especially when considering the injuries to the opponent.

Tha's what makes this moment so difficult for Houston; this is the result of years of toiling and suffering poor play. Everything that has happened since Harden's departure has culminated into this, potentially a quick departure from a postseason that will only be remembered for how outmatched the Rockets were without facing the other team's elite scorers.

For a team that entered the season with contention aspirations, it doesn't get much lower than that.