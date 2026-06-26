Rockets Receive Praise for Draft Trade, Bruce Thornton Pick

The Houston Rockets entered this past week's 2026 NBA Draft with two selections -- albeit both in the second round. The Rockets held picks 39 and 53.

There were questions regarding whether the Rockets would trade up into the first round, or at least look into it. The Rockets stood pat during the opening round on the first day of the draft.

Naturally, the Rockets' fanbase grew anxious and uncomfortable when the franchise opted to stand pat in the first round. Understandably, when considering the massive amount of trades and transactions that took shape during the first round of the draft around the league.

On day two, however, Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone and company wasted little time getting active. Houston packaged both of their picks to move up to the 31st pick (the second overall pick of the second round) and the 55th pick.

With the 31st pick, the Rockets drafted Bruce Thornton of Ohio State, whom they were mocked to pick at number 39. The Rockets received praise from well-known basketball mind Kevin O'Connor, who praised the fit and the selection.

"Bruce Thornton was a special college basketball player. Four-year captain at Ohio State. Only 6-foot but he's 223 pounds with a 6-foot-5 wingspan. Scores at every level, high IQ playmaker, gritty defender. I love him. A potential major steal for the Houston Rockets."

The Rockets needed guard depth. Immensely.

Fred VanVleet’s injury showed that. Houston was forced to move Amen Thompson to the point guard spot and play him out of position all season, due to their lack of depth at the guard spot. It got to the point that Rockets fans were clamoring for more minutes for JD Davison.

Not many contending teams hang their hopes on a two-way player. Certainly not Western Conference contending teams.

Two-way players are generally glued to the G-League. But the Rockets didn't have other options at guard.

And while it's unclear whether Thornton will get minutes or meaningful playing time -- second-round draft picks don't normally play much as rookies -- he can contribute to this ball club.

He doesn't turn the ball over (3.9 assists in comparison to 1.3 turnovers), which is also a major addition for a Rockets team that turned the ball over far too often.

In addition, he fared 40 percent from deep on 4.6 attempts this past season, while also shooting 42.4 percent from deep as a junior on 4.3 attempts.

It'll be a treat to see Thornton in the Summer League next month.