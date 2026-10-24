Rockets shake up starting lineup for showdown at Atlanta Hawks: Preview, Injuries & Starters

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Oct. 24, 7:40 p.m. CT, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Space City Home Network (Houston), WANF/Gray Media (Atlanta)

Radio: Sportstalk 790 AM (Houston), 92.9 FM “The Game” (Atlanta)

VITALS: The Rockets will have to come back down to earth quickly following a thrilling 114-110 win in Austin over the San Antonio Spurs. The game came down to the final defensive possession, where Amen Thompson’s block of Victor Wembanyama in the post kept the game from being tied as the Spurs looked to force OT.

Kevin Durant knocked down a huge late 3-pointer and is expected to play despite the early back-to-back situation. Fred VanVleet was supposed to sit the second half of back-to-backs out, so it’s no surprise to see him ruled out. Marcus Smart, listed as questionable with a forearm strain, should start.

Alperen Sengun led the Rockets with 29 points and seven assists against the Spurs, holding his own physically against Wembanyama and making key plays at both ends down the stretch. Reed Sheppard, who didn’t play in Austin, would love to play in Atlanta, where his dad played for the Hawks.

The Hawks followed up a big win in Orlando to open the season with a 128-81 rout of Charlotte that was wrapped up by halftime. Dyson Daniels had nine rebounds and seven steals, while Jalen Johnson and Aaron Wiggins scored 19 points. The Hawks should be fresher than normal for this back-to-back situation as a result of no starter playing more than Johnson’s 28:33.

The Rockets lead the Hawks in the regular season series 86-82 thanks to wins in four straight. The most recent meeting came in Houston on March 20, where the Rockets won 117-95 behind 25 points from Kevin Durant. The Rockets were swept in the 2023-24 season, so they’re last loss in Atlanta came that season. In all, Houston has won 12 of the last 18 meetings between these teams.

PROJECTED STARTERS

ROCKETS

F Kevin Durant

F Jabari Smith

C Alperen Sengun

G Marcus Smart

G Amen Thompson

HAWKS

G/F Dyson Daniels

F Jalen Johnson

C Onyeka Okongwu

G CJ McCollum

G Nickeil Alexander-Walker

INJURY REPORT

ROCKETS

C Steven Adams: Out, Left Ankle Injury Management

G Fred VanVleet: Right Knee Injury Management

G Marcus Smart: Questionable: Left Forearm Strain

G Reed Sheppard: Questionable, Left Knee Contusion, Bone Bruise

HAWKS

C Mouhamed Gueye: Out, Left Foot Fracture

G RayJ Dennis: Questionable, G League - Two-way

G Keshon Gilbert: Questionable, G League - Two-way

G/F Jalen Wilson: Questionable, G League - Two-way

C Henri Veessar: Out, Right ACL Tear

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Rockets -1.5 (-102), Hawks +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Rockets -112, Hawks –108

Total points scored: 227.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"Reed is somebody I’ve been impressed with since Day 1 in camp. His defense, being able to handle the basketball. He was 1-for-6 (in opener) but you’re going to have times when you don’t make shots. We definitely feel more confident with Reed on the ball and he’s getting more confident." - Rockets forward Kevin Durant on Reed Sheppard

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