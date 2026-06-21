Rockets Should be Rooting for a Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade to Boston

The Houston Rockets have a need for more top-end talent. We saw Houston's struggles with consistency all throughout the 2025-26 season.

The Rockets couldn't hold on to leads, even against the league's bottom feeders. We also saw the Rockets' underwhelming postseason series against the hampered iteration of the Los Angeles Lakers, playing without their best two players.

It wasn't much of a competitive series. At least, at the onset. Houston dropped each of the first three games of the series, which is insurmountable.

At least, based on the history of the NBA postseason. The franchises's top decision makers declared a need for internal growth and development from their young prospects that were selected within the top-five of their respective draft classes (of which the Rockets had four such picks in just as many years).

But it seems clear that Houston needs more proven star-level players. Which isn't great news this summer, as it seems likely that many of the league's superstars will be staying put.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the biggest fish on the trade market but it seems less and less likely that a move will be made by the day.

Seemingly. Of course, the Milwaukee Bucks and Antetokounmpo have been at a standstill for years (even though it feels like it's been more like a decade).

The Boston Celtics have been engaged in conversations this offseason and will likely be moving Jaylen Brown, regardless of whether or not they are able to land Antetokounmpo.

Marc Stein of the Stein Line explained.

"The Celtics project to be active on the trade market even if they don’t come away with Antetokounmpo.

I already reported on Wednesday night that Boston has shown interest in moving up from its No. 27 slot in the draft. And while I don't believe that the Celtics are actively shopping Brown or Derrick White, it's certainly believed that they have listened on trade inquires for both key cogs from the title team more intently than ever before."

Stein continued.

"We've reported interest in Brown from teams such as Portland, Atlanta and Houston for weeks, but it's difficult to see him actually being moved unless it brings Antetokounmpo to Boston."

As Stein states, it will surely take Boston landing Antetokounmpo for Brown to be moved. In that scenario, Milwaukee would be rebuilding and wouldn't need (or want) Brown.

Which is where the Rockets enter the equation. It's their best chance of landing Brown.

And likely their only other way of landing a superstar this offseason.