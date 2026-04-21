Rockets Should Change Starting Lineup After Game 1 If KD Doesn't Return

The Houston Rockets taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs has been one of most talked about series, but not in the way that was originally thought. This was supposed to be the highly anticipated LeBron James vs Kevin Durant playoff matchup, but it has turned into a series relying on injury updates.

Durant suffered a right knee contusion during practice on Wednesday and was out for Game 1 of the series. This was shocking given Durant was healthy for the entire season and played 78 games for the Rockets this year. Given Houston lost in Game 1 without Durant and the offense was nowhere near the level it has been in the past, his return is incredibly crucial to the Rockets' chances.

KD is currently said to be a game-time decision for Game 2, and the chance remains that he'll be unavailable for it as well. Durant has been known to be the kind of player who would give it a go even when injured, so this bruise is clearly very painful to deal with.

The Rockets had to put Josh Okogie in the starting lineup in Game 1 and kept the rest of the four the same in terms of the young core with Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard.

Okogie had plenty of experience in the role having made 32 starts during the regular season and has been one of the more consistent players off the bench for the Rockets. He's been known to be a good defensive player while also being an effective 3-point shooter later in his career.

Okogie ended up with just seven points in 26 minutes along with one assist and two steals. He's been a good option throughout the year, but given the Rockets' struggles and it being playoff time, quick decisions must be made.

New Starting Lineup Needed

Apr 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) in the second half during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That is why the Rockets need to place Tari Eason in the starting lineup instead of Okogie at the small forward spot. Houston must take advantage of Eason being in good touch and place him back in the starting five if Durant is unable to go. Eason was the Rockets' best player in Game 1 with 16 points off the bench along with 10 rebounds, two assists and three steals. He was a perfect 7/7 from the field and 2/2 from three in 24 minutes.

Eason has made 34 starts this season in 60 games, and started the year off absolutely on fire shooting-wise. He's been a good hustle and defensive player for the Rockets before, but he took another step offensively this season, especially from three. While his final regular season number was 36 percent, he was well over 40 during the year and the best corner 3-point shooter in the league.

Eason went through a long slump after the All-Star break, but finally came out of it over the past month. He's back and the Rockets can really use his help as a starter if KD isn't available to start. Eason averaged 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.