Three Lineups the Houston Rockets Could Implement Next NBA Season

Not having key rotational pieces for the entire season definitely hurt the Houston Rockets in 2026. They had plenty of holes within their lineups, missing Fred VanVleet, Steven Adams and Kevin Durant for the playoffs.

VanVleet was also out for all 82 regular-season games due to a torn ACL, while Adams missed the last three months after getting ankle surgery. Houston could certainly go star hunting or make major changes to the roster, but the organization could also want to see its full potential when healthy.

If the Rockets retain all of their key pieces, Ime Udoka could have some fun with his lineups in 2026-27. Here are three unique five-man groups Houston could use next season:

Three-Point Shooting

Fred VanVleet, Reed Sheppard, Tari Eason, Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr.

Houston finished this season 25th in three-pointers made per game with opponents focused more on its interior presence than anything else. That proved to be its downfall, especially during the playoffs.

But with VanVleet returning, plus the development of the young players, the Rockets can flip the script and improve their perimeter offense. This lineup forces defenses to space the floor with five capable shooters.

The downside would be a slight lack of height, which may hurt them on the defensive end. However, the Rockets should be willing to sacrifice some defense after finishing the playoffs with a 105.2 offensive rating.

Wing-Heavy, Run-and-Gun

Fred VanVleet, Reed Sheppard, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr.

Udoka was height-heavy in his lineups this season, but next year, he can take it in another direction by going with more guards/wings. The San Antonio Spurs have used this to their advantage in the playoffs, starting De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and Julian Champagnie next to Victor Wembanyama.

This Rockets lineup would be missing a true center, but would allow for even more run-and-gun offense. Outside of Thompson, every player can knock down threes and play fast while providing some sort of defensive impact. The only caveat, like the first lineup proposed, is the VanVleet-Sheppard combo.

Height-Infused Five

Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, Steven Adams

Realistically, Udoka may want to keep those height-infused lineups to remain the best rebounding team in the NBA. Houston had an offensive rebounding percentage of 38.8% in the regular season, a record in the play-by-play era.

This season, the five posted an offensive rebounding percentage of 48.1% with a defensive rebounding percentage of 69.1%. Thompson, Durant, Smith, Sengun and Adams have very few defensive weaknesses given their athleticism and physicality. The offense may suffer a bit, but second-chance opportunities would be endless.