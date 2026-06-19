Rockets Should Pounce on Knicks' Financial Conundrum

The New York Knicks concocted quite the blueprint of how to build a contending roster. Leon Rose and company didn't even have to tank to get there.

In fact, the Knicks posted three consecutive 50-win seasons and won 47 games the year before that streak began. The Knicks had three top-three finishes in the Eastern Conference.

And five top-five finishes in the last six years. The Knicks made several key trades for proven players over the years, all of whom made a major impact during the NBA Finals. OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Karl Anthony-Towns.

And they were the beneficiary of the Dallas Mavericks' financial blunder that was Jalen Brunson's mismanaged contract extension. The real work is about to begin now.

Knicks owner James Dolan said as much.

"If we could bring back the whole team, exactly as it is, why wouldn’t you? But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to. We’re willing to stretch, but there’s certain things in the NBA that you’d have to be suicidal to do and we’re not going to do those. One of them is the second apron. Cannot go into the second apron. … I’ll write as big of a check as possible, but I can’t write a check that goes into the second apron.”

The second apron limits teams from adding external players. The Knicks don't exactly need to do that, however, as Anunoby, Josh Hart, Towns, Bridges and Brunson are all under contract.

Landry Shamet, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Clarkson and Mitchell Robinson are all free agents. Shamet, Alvarado and Robinson all seem like players that New York will want to keep.

They'll have to go into the second apron to do it, however. The Knicks are only $16 million away from the second apron.

If Dolan is hell-bent on the team avoiding it, Shamet could become available. If he does, the Houston Rockets would be wise to pounce.

Shamet is a red-hot outside shooter. He made over 47 percent of his threes in the postseason.

And went 11-of-12 from deep in the Eastern Conference Finals, while shooting 39.7 percent from deep during the regular season on 5.2 attempts. The Rockets struggled to hit threes this past season.

The team shot 30.2 percent from deep as a collective during their postseason series against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Rockets ranked 28th in outside attempts and 25th in three point makes during the regular season.

They essentially lost the mathematical advantage every night. Shamet could be a great solution to the problem.