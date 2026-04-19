Rockets’ Starting Lineup Revealed in Wake of Kevin Durant Injury

The Rockets will tip off their most important series in years within the hour, taking on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Houston.

The Rockets have made the postseason only once since 2020, ousted by the Warriors in last year’s first-round series. This season, things had seemingly been shaping up well for Houston, especially given their up-and-down season. The Lakers were not only a roller-coaster team themselves, but had seen injuries to their top scorers in Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, potentially clearing a path for the Rockets’ first series win in a half-decade.

Now, things have been shaken up. Kevin Durant, the Rockets’ leading scorer and best player on the season, is set to miss Game 1 with a knee injury. He shockingly showed up on the injury report Friday, and per a tweet from ESPN’s Shams Charania, is now officially out for the team’s first bout.

It’s a shocking revelation for Houston, as they were thought of to only be without lead guard Fred VanVleet and center Steven Adams. Now, they’re missing 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, needing to make up for it with youth. Durant played in 78 games, meaning the Rockets have only been without him three times all season long.

Below is their official starting five for Game 1:

Amen Thompson

Reed Sheppard

Josh Okogie

Jabari Smith Jr.

Alperen Sengun

Given the injuries to Durant, VanVleet and Adams, the Rockets are likely rolling with their most talented five.

Two-time All-Star Alperen Sengun, rising star Amen Thompson and forward Jabari Smith Jr. are all mainstays in the starting five, with each having started every game available. The essential newcomers are Reed Sheppard and Josh Okogie, both of which have started a handful of games on the season.

Okogie wasn't previously thought of to be a major cog in the Rockets' wheel this seaosn, but has emerged as a difference-maker on the wing. He's averaged just 4.5 points on 43% shooting, but has played stingy defense, starting in 32 games for Houston.

Sheppard is perhaps the biggest needle-mover in the series for Houston. The second-year guard has been great this season, boosting his output to 13.5 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 43% overall and 39% from three.

The Rockets' will likely go as far as Sheppard can take them, with him adding all the necessary traits like shooting, handling and defense in the backcourt. Houston has played some of its best basketball in tandem with Sheppard this season, and he'll need to be great to help the Rockets to a Game 1 win.

The Rockets and Lakers tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT.