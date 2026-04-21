Rockets vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 2

A massive Game 2 in the Western Conference is set for Tuesday night, as the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James host the Houston Rockets with a chance to take a 2-0 series lead.

James, Luke Kennard and company pulled off an upset against the Kevin Durant-less Rockets in Game 1, shifting the odds to win the NBA Finals – and this series – in L.A.’s favor.

Houston – the No. 5 seed in the West – is hoping to get Durant back in action in Game 2 after it shot under 40 percent from the field and in Game 1. The two-time NBA Finals MVP is officially listed as questionable for Game 2.

Meanwhile, the Lakers remain without Austin Reaves (oblique) and Luka Doncic (hamstring) on Tuesday. That puts a lot of pressure on James, who nearly had a triple-double in Game 1, to carry the offense in this matchup.

The Lakers are hoping they can extend this series long enough for one of their star guards to return, and winning Game 1 was a step in the right direction.

Oddsmakers have L.A. set as an underdog in Game 2, a sign that Durant (knee) should return to action.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop target and my prediction for this Western Conference showdown in the NBA Playoffs.

Rockets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rockets -4.5 (-115)

Lakers +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Rockets: -192

Lakers: +160

Total

205.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Rockets vs. Lakers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 21

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Series: Los Angeles leads 1-0

Rockets vs. Lakers Injury Reports

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams -- out

Kevin Durant -- questionable

Fred VanVleet -- out

Lakers Injury Report

Austin Reaves -- out

Luka Doncic -- out

Rockets vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

LeBron James OVER 16.5 Rebounds and Assists (-104)

At age 41, LeBron James is still one of the most dangerous players in the NBA.

During the regular season, the four-time champion averaged 10.3 assists and 7.0 rebounds in 11 games with Luka Doncic out of the lineup, and he put up a smooth 21 rebounds and assists in Game 1 with the star guard sidelined.

James is not only the primary scorer for L.A. with Doncic and Austin Reaves injured, but he’s the No. 1 facilitator as well, dishing out 13 assists in Game 1, including eight in the first quarter.

This prop is way too low for James, especially if he’s going to attack the glass at a high level. James averaged just 6.1 rebounds per game in the regular season, but he picked up eight boards (on 13 rebound chances) in Game 1.

After two days off, I think the Hall of Famer is going to stuff the stat sheet again in Game 2.

Rockets vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying the Lakers to potentially pull off an upset in Game 2:

Kevin Durant’s status is truly up in the air after an ominous report from Shams Charania on Monday, and I think the Lakers are being undervalued even if the two-time NBA Finals MVP does play in Game 2.

Reporting for NBA Today on status updates on Houston star Kevin Durant's deep patellar tendon bruise and Minnesota star Anthony Edwards' runner's knee: pic.twitter.com/SJ8pdxdKV6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 20, 2026

Los Angeles turned the ball over a ton in Game 1, yet it weathered the storm by holding Houston to 37.6 percent shooting from the field. If Durant sits, it’s hard to see that getting any better with the lack of shot creation and outside shooting on the Houston roster.

Even if the star forward is in the lineup, are we sure that the Rockets are multiple possessions better than the Lakers? Los Angeles showed a proof of concept with James orchestrating the offense in Game 1, and Luke Kennard, Marcus Smart and Rui Hachimura are good enough secondary players to help L.A. keep up with a shaky Houston offense.

The lone benefit to Reaves and Doncic being out is the fact that the Lakers can play extremely defensive-heavy lineups, which worked wonders in Game 1.

Yes, it’s going to be tough for the Lakers to replicate their Game 1 shooting, but I also don’t see another 18-turnover game incoming on Tuesday.

I’ll take the points with L.A., and there is some serious upset potential if Durant sits.

Pick: Lakers +4.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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