Rockets' Steven Adams Explains Key to Gaining Rebounding Edge

Steven Adams was the key to the Houston Rockets' offensive gameplan this past season. At least, when he was healthy.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka’s strategy of getting second (and third) bites at the apple to generate higher percentage looks on offense was tailor made for Adams' skillset and player profile. It's what he does best.

Adams explained the key to gaining an edge on the offensive glass on the Between Two Beers podcast.

"If you look Bird's Eye view from the basket, there's 180 degrees, if you look at it like that.

If the shot is coming from that way, what you're trying to do is actually occupy more degrees than your person who is trying to box you out.

And that's pretty much the game. If you have more degrees of that 180, then you're more likely because you have more area to rebound."

Adams continued.

"That's what you're trying to do. So if we're side on, we're going to be even a little bit.

You have access to that way, like more degrees. We have access to like both.

But if I jump on your top side and I lock you down, you have access to 10 degrees of rebounding area. I have about 80.

Numbers wise, I'll probably win. That's the game.

That's the sauce."

Adams averaged a total of 8.6 rebounds this past season -- 4.5 were on the offensive end. That number led the entire league in that respective category.

However, Adams wasn't credited as the league's leader, since he didn't hit the league's 65-game qualifying mandate. Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan was credited with the league's lead, instead, although he had the same average.

It's the second time that Adams has ran into this situation. The exact scenario played out just three years ago.

Adams averaged 5.1 offensive rebounds, which led the league, as a whole, but he played 42 games (missing 40) and wasn't credited with the league's offensive rebounding crown. In essence, he's led the league in offensive rebounds on three different occasions, prompting Rockets coach Ime Udoka to deploy the double big lineup, playing another center alongside two-time All-Star center Alperen Sengun.

Adams is also very good at setting screens. It just tends to get hidden, because of his stellar ability to nab rebounds on the offensive end. The Rockets missed Adams and were unable to replace him last season, following his season-ending ankle surgery.

The good thing is that he will be fully healthy for the 2026-27 season.