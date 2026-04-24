Rockets vs. Lakers: Two Things to Watch in Game 3

The Houston Rockets are in desperation mode entering Game 3 of their first-round series. Their set of road games in Los Angeles went as poorly as anyone could have imagined, losing to the Lakers in ugly fashion. The offense was chaotic, and the home team took full advantage, even with Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves sidelined.

But Game 3 provides a new opportunity in a familiar setting. The Rockets enter the Toyota Center for their first home playoff game of the season, and their 30-11 regular-season record in Houston is a major positive to note. However, postseason hoops are a different animal, and adjustments have to be made.

There are so many numbers to look at, but some key aspects of this contest could determine the victor. Will Houston go down 3-0 with its season in the coffin, or will it show some fight to keep things interesting? Here are two things to watch ahead of Game 3:

Reed Sheppard's Minutes

Sheppard may as well be the key to unlocking this series for Houston. As brilliant as Kevin Durant has been all year long, it can't be a one-man show, especially for a team that shot 29% from three-point range in Games 1 and 2.

Enter Sheppard. The 6-foot-2 guard played just 11 minutes in Game 2. Head coach Ime Udoka appeared to be way more focused on the defensive side of the ball, but it's still perplexing that the Rockets' top spot-up shooter wasn't on the floor when there were clear weaknesses.

But the 21-year-old can still be a pest on the other end. Despite being undersized, Sheppard's athleticism and explosiveness make him a legitimate 3&D threat. There's no excuse for Udoka not to give him more minutes tonight.

Sheppard's lack of opportunities has been a talking point throughout the season, because when given them, he has taken full advantage. If No. 15 doesn't play significant time tonight, speculation surrounding an agenda could rise.

Houston's Pace

This NBA playoff series ranks dead last in pace at 91.75. Both teams are slow and methodical, with the Lakers being forced to run through LeBron James and Luke Kennard rather than Dončić and Reaves. While it's been working, the Rockets have been flustered time and time again with the constant pressure surrounding Durant.

Houston might need to create more fastbreak opportunities to generate efficient offense, because working the half-court hasn't been enough.