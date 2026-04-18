Rockets Will Need to Set the Tone Early vs. Lakers

The 2025-26 Houston Rockets had a relatively underwhelming regular season, at least in comparison to what was expected last offseason when the team acquired Kevin Durant. The team won 52 games -- a perfectly identical number to their 2024-25 season that saw them rise as a surprising, up-and-coming team.

Granted, injuries played a part in some of that. Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams are arguably two of Houston’s four most important players on the offensive end.

Well, not arguably. Easily. There shouldn't be much of a debate there.

The Rockets also struggled to take advantages of favorable matchups. We saw them blow games to teams that were clearly inferior to them, at least from a talent perspective.

There were at least ten games that met the above criteria. Many of those losses occurred against lottery teams or teams that were deliberately seeking to tank their way to a favorable lottery level draft pick.

Houston developed a much deserved reputation of playing with their food and/or not putting opponents away. Or, in the case of their most recent loss against the Chicago Bulls, not taking the court with authority and energy at the onset.

The Bulls jumped out to a 22 point lead in the first quarter. Houston stomped back but was unable to overcome the deficit and ultimately lost.

The postseason will be different. The Rockets know it. You can't give a team life.

Especially a team that's injured and playing with nothing to lose. And especially when LeBron James is on the other end.

Even an older version. The Rockets will have to be the aggressors. Lakers guard Marcus Smart knows it.

"They're going to try to come in and punk us," Smart told reporters Tuesday. "And if you will allow that, you will be punked. And I don't think we have any guys that are going to be punked on this team. So, we might not be the most athletic and strongest, but we got to have the most heart."

Kevin Durant will also have to be able to handle the double teams that the Lakers will throw his way. During Houston's home and home back to back stretch against the Lakers, Durant struggled to handle the double teams mightily.

Lakers coach JJ Redick made it a point to take the ball out of Durant's hands and/or limit his scoring opportunities. Durant had 7 turnovers in the first game, as he backpedaled into turnovers.

Although the Lakers were successful in defending Durant, they know the difficulty that he presents, as explained by Smart.

“Brutal. It’s brutal, man. It’s brutal. I mean, dude is one of the greatest to play this game and he moves like a guard with a big man’s body. It’s hard, it’s definitely tough. He’s gonna make it tough for us and we’re gonna make it tough for him.”

Tip off is at 7:30 on Saturday, drawing the primetime slot for the day. Although the Lakers will be without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, they aren't simply going to fold over and cease defeat.

The Rockets will have to be the aggressors and take the court with energy.

