Rockets Yet to Contact Mavericks About Kyrie Irving's Availability

The Houston Rockets' season ended in major disappointment, as the team was unable to defeat an injury-hampered version of the Los Angeles Lakers. We'd heard that Houston was vying for a date with the Lakers and we'd seen the Rockets dominate the Lakers on Christmas Day.

So much that Lakers coach JJ Redick called a team meeting the next day, expressing his dismay with Houston's 119-96 beatdown over his ball club. This time around, Lakers role players Deandre Ayton, Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart bested Houston.

The postseason performance by the Rockets made one thing clear: Houston needs more. Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone and head coach Ime Udoka have stated that the team's best path towards improvement in the following years will hinge on internal growth and development from Houston's young guns.

In fact, Stone threw cold water on the idea of Houston making a major move this summer. Yet and still, we've seen reports linking the Rockets to proven, established stars around the league.

We first heard of Houston being interested in making a run at Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the more recent reporting is that the Rockets likely aren't ready to make such an all-in move that would largely rid the team of their assets.

We've also heard about the Rockets being interested in Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, which would seem logical, as Irving and the aforementioned Ime Udoka have a pre-existing relationship, dating back to Udoka's stint as an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets under Steve Nash.

Not to mention Irving and Kevin Durant's long-time friendship. However, it doesn't sound like the Rockets are all that interested, after all.

At least, according to Marc Stein of the Stein Line.

"Detroit and Minnesota are known to have Irving interest, but The Stein Line

has learned that Houston — oft-mentioned as a potential suitor — has yet to make any overtures to the Mavericks regarding the 34-year-old's availability."

Of course, the Rockets still have time to make a run at Irving, but one would imagine they would've already had talks with the Mavericks if they were wanting to explore such a move. Even if only exploratory talks.

It's also unknown whether the Mavericks are open to moving Irving also. On the Houston front, part of the challenge with an Irving trade is that Fred VanVleet would likely have to be included in a deal, from a salary standpoint, and VanVleet would have to pick up his player option for the 2026-27 season for for such a deal to happen.

Again, there's still time but the clock is ticking.