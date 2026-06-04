Rockets Not Believed to be Ready to Make Major Push for Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo

We've heard a lot of chatter about Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks being on the verge of a split. For years. And ages, it seems.

However, now it's supposed to be real. Or getting closer to it.

The Bucks are said to be actively entertaining the idea. We'd even heard that they gave strong thought and consideration to the idea at the trade deadline, although no deal was made (which is about how it normally goes, especially on this front).

The Houston Rockets had been mentioned as a team to monitor, in the event that Antetokounmpo does get moved. Which makes sense.

The Rockets are generally a team that you can count on to go big fish hunting. And they surely want to maximize their remaining two-year window with Kevin Durant.

At least, they figure to be. They'd have to be tempted by it, let's just say that.

It's a star-driven league. And the Rockets were outgunned and outmatched against the Los Angeles Lakers --even the iteration of the team without their two star players.

However, on Tuesday, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report took to Bleacher Report's NBA Insider Notebook with Jake Fischer and put out the flames linking the Rockets to Antetokounmpo this offseason.

"The Rockets, with Alperen Sengun..I don't really see Houston. I think the Rockets made their big, major move for a veteran with Kevin Durant back last summer. And I think the Rockets really do want to see what they can do with Fred VanVleet healthy and another year of maturation from Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson."

Fischer continued.

"I don't think the Rockets really want to be pushing all of their chips on the table to go add Giannis right now.

Their move was Kevin Durant and they want to be patient with this group. If the Rockets were so eager to be continuing to push the accelerator, you would have seen them make a trade at the trade deadline.

The Rockets were comfortable just taking a bit of a step forward this year and being a perennial playoff team for the first time in awhile. Running it back for the second straight season. They kinda put their hands up and acknowledged we're not exactly a championship contender right now.

I'd be really surprised if they fully blasted the accelerator. I think they're gonna bring Fred VanVleet back and kinda make this thing continue to develop, behind Amen, behind Alperen."

Fischer tabs the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers as the two teams to keep an eye out for, as it pertains to the Giannis sweepstakes. He also casted doubt about a deal materializing with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Fischer also seemingly ruled out the Golden State Warriors as a potential destination for Antetokounmpo.

