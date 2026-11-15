Sarr status for Wizards to help stop Rockets' Sengun determined: Preview, Starters, Injuries, How to Watch

The Rockets come off a closer-than-expected 125-118 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night, riding a 43-point night from Alperen Sengun in posting their second-highest scoring output. Houston scored 128 in defeating Dallas on opening night and has had a winning record all season, winning their first five and now climbing to seven games over .500 for the first time after closing a 3-0 homestand.

Sengun is pacing the Rockets with 23.1 points, 9.6 boards and 7.6 assists and is an early MVP candidate due to his team’s success and his early Nikola Jokic impression. The Turkish center will serve as the primary playmaker against the Wizards as Houston opens a four-game roadie resting veteran Fred VanVleet and with Marcus Smart suspended. Reed Sheppard is expected to start as the Rockets look to snap a two-game road losing streak.

The Wizards have dropped six consecutive games to fall to the bottom of the Southeast Division and fell in the first of a three-game homestand against the Pistons 144-140 in double-OT. Trae Young finished with 37 points and 14 assists to lift himself out of an early slump, so he’ll be looking to string together back-to-back big games to establish some positive momentum.

The Rockets and Wizards have played 164 times since joining the NBA in San Diego and Baltimore. They’ve each won on 82 occasions. Houston has pulled even through a seven-game win streak it brings into this first contest, looking to begin the process of a fourth consecutive season sweep. The Rockets have won five straight times in D.C., last losing on Feb. 15, 2021. They won at Capital One Arena on March 2 last time these teams crossed paths, getting 32 points and 13 rebounds from Sengun in a 123-118 win. Sheppard finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists, six steals and two blocks.

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Nov. 15, 7:10 p.m. ET, Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

TV: Space City Home Network (Houston), Monumental Sports Network (Washington)

Radio: Sportstalk 790 AM (Houston), 106.7 The Fan (Washington)

PROJECTED STARTERS

ROCKETS

F Kevin Durant

F Jabari Smith Jr.

C Alperen Sengun

G Reed Sheppard

G Amen Thompson

WIZARDS

F Keyshawn George

F Anthony Davis

C Alex Sarr

G Trae Young

G AJ Dybantsa

INJURY REPORT

ROCKETS

G Fred VanVleet: Out, Left Knee Injury Management

G Marcus Smart: Out, League Suspension

C Steven Adams: Probable, Right Soleus Strain

C Clint Capela: Out, Right Ankle Sprain

F Julian Phillips: Out, G League - Two-way

G/F Quadir Copeland: Out, G League - Two-way

WIZARDS

C Alex Sarr: Available, Illness

G Bub Carrington: Available, Chest/Sternum Contusion

F Justin Champagnie: Out, Right Foot Surgery

G Tre Johnson: Questionable, Lower Back Soreness

C Tristan Vukcevic: Out, Left Hip Infringement

C Felix Okpara: Out, G League - Two-way

G Reece Beekman: Out, Right AC Joint Injury

F Jamir Watkins: Out, Left ACL Repair/Surgery

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Rockets -8.5 (-112), Wizards +8.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Rockets -359, Wizards +286

Total points scored: 222.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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QUOTABLE

"He was dominant. He fouled some guys out. They were blitzing him and he was finding all the right guys and picking them apart so well that they stopped going after him…I mean, they were swarming a little bit and he saw it and made the right play. We only had eight (turnovers) as a group, which is phenomenal, but him to handle that much and only have one was a big night and important for us." - Rockets HC Ime Udoka on Alperen Sengun’s 43-point game vs. Jazz