Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Darius Acuff Jr., Darryn Peterson, Tyrese Maxey, Karl-Anthony Towns)

Sunday features a massive nine-game lineup in the NBA, starting with a few afternoon matchups, as the Indiana Pacers take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 1 p.m. EST and four games are set to top off by 5 p.m. EST:

Indiana Pacers @ Philadelphia 76ers – 1 p.m. EST

Los Angeles Lakers @ Phoenix Suns – 4:00 p.m. EST

Charlotte Hornets @ Los Angeles Clippers – 4:30 p.m. EST

San Antonio Spurs @ Utah Jazz – 5:00 p.m. EST

Dallas Mavericks @ Boston Celtics

New York Knicks @ Toronto Raptors

Houston Rockets @ Washington Wizards

Atlanta Hawks @ Milwaukee Bucks

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Sacramento Kings

So, why not take a few player props with 18 teams in action?

Betting on props is one of the most exciting ways to bet on the NBA, and it allows bettors to avoid taking a side – or worrying about the final outcome of the game – while still targeting some of their favorite players.

There are a few interesting prop angles on Sunday, including two rookies that I’m eyeing to have big games. Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. is one of them, as he’s off to a fast start scoring the ball this season.

Here’s a breakdown of five different props for Nov. 15 and their latest odds at the best betting sites .

Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 15

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tyrese Maxey OVER 26.5 Points (-119)

The Philadelphia 76ers won’t have star center Joel Embiid in the lineup on Sunday afternoon, which should open up a few more shots for star guard Tyrese Maxey.

The two-time All-Star is the leading scorer for Philly in the 2026-27 season, averaging 26.7 points on 18.1 shots per game. While Maxey’s shot numbers have tailed off after a fast start to the season, he’s still scored 27 or more points in eight of his 13 games, including 29 and 38 points in his two games without Embiid.

Maxey attempted 24 and 23 shots in those games, and he should see an uptick in usage against a Pacers team that is just 16th in the league in opponent points per game.

Darryn Peterson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+118)

Jazz rookie Darryn Peterson has been forced into a bigger role with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Lauri Markkanen out, and the No. 2 overall pick is thriving.

Peterson is averaging 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game over his last five games, shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from 3.

He has a tough matchup against the Spurs defense on Sunday, but San Antonio does rank 27th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage. Peterson is taking 8.8 3-pointers per game over his last five contests, making three or more in four of them.

Overall, he has seven games with three or more made 3-pointers, shooting 35.8 percent from deep in those games. I’m buying him at plus money on Sunday.

Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 19.5 Points (-119)

Karl-Anthony Towns has gotten off to a strong start for the Knicks in the 2026-27 season, averaging 21.1 points per game while shooting over 54 percent from the field and exactly 40 percent from 3-point range.

The Knicks’ offense has been pretty shaky from a shooting perspective (22nd in effective field goal percentage), yet Towns has been extremely reliable across the board. The star center has scored 20 or more points in eight of his 12 games, finishing with 19 or more in 10 of those contests.

He should be a matchup nightmare for the Raptors and Jakob Poeltl, especially if Scottie Barnes (questionable) is out again. That would leave Toronto without another potential option to slow down the Knicks All-Star.

Kyshawn George OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-187)

Washington Wizards youngster Kyshawn George may be undervalued on Sunday in a matchup with the Houston Rockets.

Houston is No. 2 in opponent 3-point percentage this season, yet George has made two or more shots from deep in eight games in a row and nine games overall this season. The former first-round pick is shooting 42.1 percent from 3 and taking 5.8 3s per game.

While the volume isn’t insane for George, he’s shot the ball at an impressive clip, and he should remain a focal point of the Washington offense on Sunday. After all, George is playing 33.2 minutes per game, averaging 18.2 points on 13.6 shots.

We have to lay some juice with this prop, but the fact that George isn’t set at 2.5 3-pointers in this game is pretty shocking. I’ll gladly take the discounted number – even against a tough defense.

Darius Acuff Jr. 6+ Assists (-166)

Acuff has put together a monster rookie season, averaging 25.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from 3.

The rookie guard is averaging just short of 12.0 potential assists per game, yet we only need him to record six to clear this prop against OKC.

The Thunder are a top-five defense in the 2026-27 season, and they allow the fifth-fewest opponent assists per game. So, this is a tough matchup for Acuff, even though he’s cleared this line eight times in his rookie season.

Acuff also has six or more dimes in six straight games, so I don’t mind lowering this prop from 6.5 to just 6+ on Sunday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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