Should the Houston Rockets Sign This Two-Time All-Star?

Victor Oladipo is one of the most intriguing names left on the free agent market. The 34-year-old guard averaged 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game with the Milwaukee Bucks’ G-League affiliate last season, though he has not been part of an NBA roster since 2024.

In a recent feature on The Player’s Tribune, Oladipo pitched himself to NBA front offices.

“To say to any GM who’s willing to listen: I believe my body is finally right. I believe I still have GREAT (and more importantly, WINNING) basketball in front of me. I believe I can be a valuable contributor to an NBA locker room. And what I’m asking for right now is an opportunity to prove it.”

In addition to a unique connection to Hakeem Olajuwon, Oladipo was previously a member of the Houston Rockets. He averaged 21.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists over 20 games. The question is whether the Rockets should provide the two-time All-Star with another chance to play in the league.

May 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) shoots for three points against Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) in the third quarter during game three of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Verdict

Oladipo earned an All-NBA selection back in 2018, though a series of injuries would alter his career trajectory in the years to follow. Most recently, he suffered a left knee injury during a playoff series with the Miami Heat in 2023.

While he is past his athletic prime, Oladipo’s basketball IQ and defensive focus can make him a meaningful contributor within an NBA rotation. If he is willing to accept a veteran minimum deal, which aligns with the feature’s context, there are teams in the league that could benefit from a veteran combo guard.

Houston’s backcourt features the likes of veteran leader Fred VanVleet, rising star Amen Thompson, defensive specialist Marcus Smart, Sixth Man of the Year contender Reed Sheppard, and incoming rookie Bruce Thornton. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka will have various lineups to experiment with, with one of the questions being where Sheppard fits into next season's rotation.

Although Houston has one open standard roster spot for the upcoming season, the franchise is hovering close to the luxury tax line. Unless injuries become an issue, there aren’t enough meaningful minutes to go around to add a player looking to revitalize his stock.

Based on the Rockets’ backcourt depth and thin cap space, Oladipo is better suited for a different NBA playing destination. His latest stint in the G-League suggests that there is potential for a comeback.