2-Time All-Star Details How Hakeem Olajuwon Impacted His NBA Career

Hakeem Olajuwon is widely considered to be one of the greatest centers of all-time, leading the Houston Rockets to two NBA championships during the 1990s. Born in Nigeria, Olajuwon can be seen as an inspirational figure for other players with roots in the area. This is the case for Victor Oladipo’s family.

In a letter for The Player’s Tribune, Oladipo detailed that, back in 1992, his then-pregnant mother had a dream that Olajuwon signed a basketball for her. She took this as a sign that one of her twin sons would become a basketball player. Oladipo wrote that her dream became a reality during the 2013 NBA Draft, the day that he was drafted with the No. 2 overall pick.

“And my mom, she’s standing there with this strange expression on her face. Almost frantic… It’s Hakeem Olajuwon. He was there because this was David Stern’s last draft as commissioner, and Hakeem was the first pick that Stern ever announced — so they brought him back to help celebrate… And of course she told Hakeem about her dream. And he autographed a basketball for her, just like she dreamt he did.”

With Olajuwon known by the nickname “The Dream” and Oladipo coming from a family of Nigerian immigrants, the moment held meaningful weight for a future All-Star at the beginning of his NBA career.

Mar 21, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo (7) puts up a shot between Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ty Jerome (16) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Houston. Mandatory Credit: Michael Wyke/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Where Is Oladipo Now?

Since entering the league in 2013, Oladipo has played for the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets, and Miami Heat. He is best known for his four-year stint with the Pacers, finishing 13th in MVP voting for the 2017-2018 season.

Although he was considered a top player in the league in 2018, his career was impacted by ongoing injuries soon after. He has played in less than 100 NBA regular season games over the past five years, and he has not been part of an NBA roster since 2023.

As training camp draws near, Oladipo is still a free agent. The 34-year-old guard averaged 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game for the Milwaukee Bucks’ G-League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, last season.

Based on his recent run in the G-League, it is within the realm of possibility that an NBA franchise could give the two-time All-Star another opportunity in the league. Houston’s front office, assembling a backcourt with the likes of Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, and Marcus Smart, may be less apt to make an offer.