Previewing the Houston Rockets Point Guards for the 2026-2027 Season

With training camp set to begin within the next few weeks, the Houston Rockets will have time to prepare and evaluate how their talent has progressed over the summer. While there may be minor changes to the rotation, the projected starting lineup is practically definitive.

Coming off a year derailed by injury, Houston’s front office added more talent to its backcourt over the offseason. Ranked by their likely order in the depth chart, here are the Rockets’ point guards for the upcoming season.

1. Fred VanVleet

VanVleet is set to make his return to the starting lineup after suffering a season-ending ACL tear. The 32-year-old guard averaged 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists over 60 games during the 2024-2025 season. Although there may be concerns over his availability and declining scoring production, he is expected to bring veteran leadership to Houston’s developing core.

2. Marcus Smart

Smart is considered to be the Rockets’ biggest acquisition from this offseason. The three-time All-Defensive selection averaged 9.3 points and 3.0 assists over 62 games last season. With VanVleet assuming the No. 1 position and Amen Thompson presumed to be the starting shooting guard, Smart is likely to come off the bench as a situational defender.

Although Smart is considered one of the best defensive guards in the league, a lack of offensive production can decrease his role within the rotation. Regardless, based on his two-year, $12 million deal, he will be well-incorporated into the roster.

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first quarter game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Reed Sheppard

With Smart expected to be the main backup point guard, the other time can be further split between Thompson and Sheppard. Since Sheppard is not expected to be a starter, it is more suitable to slot him as a backup guard, although Thompson’s high usage will likely involve primary ball handling too.

One big question mark will be how much playing time Rockets head coach Ime Udoka will allocate to Sheppard. He averaged 13.5 points on 43% field-goal shooting over 82 games last season, earning a top-10 finish in Sixth Man of the Year voting. This suggests a rotational promotion is justified.

4. Bruce Thornton

Thornton was selected with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. In his senior year at Ohio State, he averaged 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists over 34 games. While Thornton’s playing time is expected to be limited, his role could elevate if the opportunity presents itself.