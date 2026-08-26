Should the Houston Rockets Trade for Kyrie Irving This Offseason?

With training camp set to begin in less than a month, there is ongoing speculation that the Houston Rockets could make a major trade prior to its start. One trending target is Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving.

Irving tore his ACL in a matchup against the Sacramento Kings in March 2025. Similar to Fred VanVleet, Irving sat out the entirety of the 2025-2026 season to rehabilitate his injury. The nine-time All-Star is set to return to action next season.

Due to ongoing injury concerns in recent years, Irving can be seen as a liability for NBA franchises. However, Irving averaged an All-Star-caliber 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists over 50 games during the 2024-2025 season. That’s why a trade offer made by Houston’s front office should be very conditional.

Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Shaq’s OGs guard Kyrie Irving (11) of the Dallas Mavericks with forward Kevin Durant (35) of the Sacramento Kings during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Verdict

Coming off a second consecutive 50-plus-win season, the Rockets must take calculated risks to maintain their championship window. In the case of Irving, Houston’s core from last year, including Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr., should all be considered untouchable as trade assets.

The most realistic trade package that the Rockets can offer for Irving is VanVleet and Steven Adams. In addition to nearly matching salaries, this deal would give Houston the opportunity to unlock one of the NBA’s top court generals in exchange for two players that have had availability concerns.

While still projected to be a starter, VanVleet has had a concerning dip in production since his All-Star selection in 2019. His averages dropped to 14.1 points per game and 5.6 assists per game for the 2024-2025 season. Especially after returning from a season-ending injury, there are questions about whether he is still a fit for a team that could make a deep playoff run.

Adams fit well as a backup big man for the Rockets, averaging 5.8 points and 8.6 rebounds over 32 games. The 33-year-old veteran suffered a season-ending injury in January. While Houston still finished as the fifth seed in the Western Conference, his presence could have had a positive impact on the Rockets’ first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Overall, while there is still risk involved in trading for Irving, the package of VanVleet and Adams can minimize the potential loss in the case of another season-altering injury. With the likes of Thompson, Marcus Smart, and Reed Sheppard set to hold up Houston’s backcourt, as well as Durant and Sengun playing at an All-Star level, there’s enough leeway to experiment with Irving as the new starting point guard.