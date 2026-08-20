The Houston Rockets’ Top Trade Asset For This Offseason

The Houston Rockets have had a relatively quiet offseason, with the biggest acquisition being defensive specialist Marcus Smart. Houston’s front office has left the core untouched, which is likely to continue as training camp draws closer.

With each having the potential to earn an All-Star selection in 2027, Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson should be nearly untouchable in trade discussions unless a substantially favorable package is offered for any of the three.

With Smart joining the rotation and Fred VanVleet returning from injury, there are various possible backcourt lineups depending on the team's offensive or defensive focus. Based on Houston’s flexibility at the point guard position, 22-year-old guard Reed Sheppard should be considered the top trade asset to maximize the return without compromising depth.

Apr 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts with guard Reed Sheppard (15) after a play during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A guard who hasn't fully blossomed

The Rockets selected Sheppard with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Sheppard had limited minutes with the Rockets and a short stint with the G League affiliate Rio Grande Valley Vipers during his rookie year.

Last season, Sheppard’s role on the Rockets greatly increased due to the season-ending injury that VanVleet suffered prior to Opening Day. Sheppard averaged 13.5 points on 43% field-goal shooting over 82 games.

In terms of his league profile, Sheppard continues to build a reputation for being a deep-range specialist with tactful off-ball movement. He finished in the top 10 in the NBA for total three-point shots made last season.

As shown by his participation in the annual Rising Stars Challenge, Sheppard is on par with many of the other promising players in his draft class. Especially after finishing as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate in his sophomore year, there’s a case to be made that Sheppard should be considered for an elevated role within Houston’s rotation.

Looking toward next season, VanVleet, Smart, Thompson, and Bruce Thornton could all contribute to a decrease in Sheppard’s minutes. Though his 26.2 minutes per game was a strong allocation for a second-year player, a reduction could hurt Sheppard’s ceiling in the long run.

Overall, it is unlikely that the Rockets will make a trade before the offseason comes to a close, but Sheppard is the best asset to move if Houston’s front office wants to make a move. If head coach Ime Udoka can’t find opportunities to continue developing the former No. 3 overall draft pick, it may be best to capitalize on his momentum and retool in the frontcourt.