Warriors' Draymond Green Calls out Rockets' Tari Eason Once Again

Golden State Warriors superstar defender Draymond Green and Houston Rockets 3-and-D forward Tari Eason have had a rather lengthy history of exchanging words towards one another, usually online or by way of a podcast, in Green's case. The "beef" (if you want to call it that) extends back to the 2023-24 NBA season, which was Ime Udoka’s first season as Rockets head coach.

Both the Rockets and Warriors were angling for the 10th and final spot in the play-in tournament. Eason challenged the Warriors to "come out and play" on social media, ahead of a pivotal matchup between the two teams. The Warriors went 4-0 after Eason's comments and blew the Rockets out 133-110.

During that game, Eason wore a shirt with the same message, although he was sidelined with injury. Green mocked Eason for his comments. The two got into an altercation in Game 4 of the 2025 Western Conference Quarterfinals matchup between the Rockets and Warriors, drawing the ire of the officials, as Eason was given a technical foul while Green was given a Flagrant Two foul for using his leg to push himself off of Eason.

Green later feuded with Eason's mom, Teroya Eason last summer, as he trolled the entire Rockets team following Alperen Sengun’s comments about the Warriors fouling and griping about officiating throughout the series. Ms. Eason specifically stated that Green's mockery of the team was a declaration of war, which prompted him to troll her too.

Tari Eason reached out to Green, personally, and posted that he hadn't gotten a response. The rivalry went fairly silent all season. That all came to a screeching halt this week. Green took to his signature podcast, The Draymond Green Show, and called out Eason for his defense during the Rockets' opening round postseason series against the Los Angeles Lakers, specifically as it pertains to not fighting through switches.

"Something I saw in the game with Tari Eason," Green said. "Tari Eason, in Game 3, was accepting all of these switches. I hate when I see guys who are supposed to be defenders, like alright I got screened, I’m gonna switch. I take that as guys don’t be wanting to defend. Fight through the screen, man. Down the stretch?

"It’s one thing if y’all have a game-plan but I’m getting through the screen, man. I’m not just switching and watching Sengun guard LeBron James. For what? We know how that ends. We know how the story ends. That was a little disappointing to me. If you wanna win at a high level, you gotta take on the challenge."

The timing is interesting and a bit perplexing, as Eason is coming off of a stellar Game 4, in which he had 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, 2-of-5 from deep, eight rebounds, two assists and five steals. Eason was also the Rockets' brightest spot in Game 1, with 16 points on a perfect 7-of-7 from the field and 2-of-2 from long-range, along with 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists.

We'll have to wait and see whether Eason uses Green's comments to motivate him in Game 5.